Oga Obinna takes legal action against Jony Hairdresser for relationship claims

Lynet Okumu

Angry Oga Obinna plans to take legal action against popular hairdresser Jony Mungai for publicly claiming they are dating

Popular radio presenter Oga Obinna has found himself at the center of controversy after being accused by a crossdresser and hairdresser, Jony, of being in a romantic relationship with him.

However, in an interview with YouTuber Martin Dean Kenya on Tuesday, Oga Obinna made it clear that he did not want to discuss the issue any further, as his lawyers were already handling it.

"I do not want to talk about the gay story because no matter how I talk about it it will be misconstrued. People will pick different things and will speak differently," Obinna said.

The presenter, however, has vehemently denied the claims, stating that he does not know anyone by the name of Jonny and has never interacted with him.

"I don't know who the Jony guy is. I know Denis Karuri I have interviewed him we have interacted a couple of times. I don't know the other guy.

"So I don't understand why he had to say that statement and he had to say it about me specifically," he said.

He emphasized that whatever decision or choice anyone makes has consequences and that he would let his lawyers handle the matter.

"We all know that every decision or choice you make has consequences... My lawyers will just handle it and we will at that level because if disrespect was that loud the apology also has to be that loud," he said.

The controversy started when Jony, during a Q&A session with his friend Dennis Karuri on his YouTube channel, claimed that the radio presenter was his lover.

Karuri, in the video, asked Jonny to reveal the name of the person he was dating. Jonny initially denied seeing anyone, but Karuri called him out for lying and dared him to reveal the person's name or remove his makeup in their game.

Jony went further to claim that his lover had contributed 80 percent of the finances for the house he was moving into and that he had received a kiss as a token of appreciation.

However, Oga Obinna maintains that he has never met Jony and that he does not understand why he would make such claims against him.

He went on to caution content creators against posting misleading headlines about people as it could have serious consequences on their personal and professional lives.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
