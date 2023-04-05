The sports category has moved to a new website.

James Smart's biography: Education, career, networth, wife Remmy Majala & son Riley

Lynet Okumu

James Smart has been promoted to the role of Nation Africa Managing Editor- Newsroom Production

James Obuya Smart is a prominent Kenyan journalist and news anchor who is well-known for his skill in moderating political discussions.

He was born on June 6, 1971, and was brought up in the slums of Korogocho, where he learned the value of contentment and hard work from his grandmother, Priscah Atengo.

James Smart attended Baba Dogo Primary School in Nairobi before proceeding to St Paul’s Lugari Boys High School in Kakamega.

READ: NTV's James Smart, Oliver Mathenge promoted in raft of newsroom changes

He later studied Mass Communication at Tangaza College in Nairobi. In 2015, Smart was awarded a Chevening scholarship to pursue a master's degree in International Journalism at Cardiff University in Wales, UK.

After completing his studies, Smart worked as a News Anchor for 98.4 Capital FM for two years.

He then joined NTV, where he worked until 2012 when he left for KTN. He returned to NTV later and hosted the primetime news.

Smart was also the creator of the popular show 'The Trend,' which was taken over by Larry Madowo after he left NTV and currently hosted by Amina Abdi Rabar.

He collaborated with the BBC to create 'Focus on Africa,' a flagship TV news program that highlights stories from across Africa.

James Smart is married to Rehema (Remmy) Majala, a host of K24 TV 'Alfajiri ' show. The couple has a son named Riley Kwamusonzi.

Smart's grandmother, Priscah Atengo, raised him in Korogocho until she passed away.

James Smart has been a prominent figure in Kenya's media industry for over a decade. He has played a vital role in the growth of NMG podcast.

He was recently promoted to the role of Nation Africa Managing Editor- Newsroom Production.

In this position, he will be responsible for ensuring that content is produced in line with deadlines and the company's values.

Smart's skill as a news anchor and moderator has earned him a lot of respect and admiration from his colleagues and viewers alike.

His ability to ask tough questions while maintaining professionalism and respect has made him one of the most sought-after journalists in the country.

READ: James Smart back at Nation, announces his new role

He has a significant fan base on Twitter where he shares his thoughts with more than 430,000 followers.

James is one of the richest Kenyan Journalists. He has however, not declared his networth publicly.

