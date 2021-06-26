The actor appeared in an interview with TV47 this week appealing for help once again, months after Kenyans came to his aid.

Omosh disclosed that many people who promised to help him gave empty promises and that he is in need of a camera, tripod, lights and a microphone to produce his planned comedy skits.

However, this angered Kenyans who say that Omosh is now clearly taking advantage of the good samaritans that came his way.

However, Omosh has now come to ‘clap back' at his critics saying that he is irritated by those questioning him about how he spent the money and that no one is being forced to help him.

“Kwani Majama shida iko wapi? Mlicome through mkaniokolea ndio hii Keja inasimama, Maanze thanks a lot kwa kitu mlinifanyia.

Kitu inaniwasha ni mnaniuliza mahali nilipeleka pesa,”said Omosh in a video that has since gone viral.

Omosh appeals for help again

Comedian Jalang’o had expressed in a comment that the Ex- Tahidi High actor got more than Sh700K in cash while on his show. Adding that, others opted to send money directly to his bank account and phone number.

He also pointed out that Politician Alinur Mohamed gave the actor food worth 60K, plus 100K in cash.

The actor says that he is not forcing anyone to help him and that he is living it up. “Nilikuwa na mashida mingi sana lakini bado mashinda haziishangi. Ndo Maana nilikua nakusho kama unajiskia, si ati nilikuwa Nalazimisha. Manze joo mlinitoa kwa shimo na nashukuru sana..Ma bloggers wachaneni na mimi…hata soon nafungua keja na tutachoma mbuzi hapa..so hiyo ndo inafaa kutrend,” said Omosh.

Omosh hits back at critics bashing him after he pleaded for help again

Omosh’ ‘Demands’

Remember that Omosh has now asked for a camera, tripod, lights and a microphone to produce his planned comedy skits?

Well, Champion Studios Signee B- Classic 006 has offered to give Omosh what he wants. In an Instagram post, the singer noted that he is a believer of second chances and therefore he will gift Omosh the tools, so that he can get at work and stop asking for help from Kenyans.

“Do Believe in Second Chances, Ila Huwa Pia Naamini In Kupea Mtu Tools Za Kazi Ili Aweze Kujitaftia. Brother Omosh , Nicheck Nikufikishie Zawadi Yako Uweze Kupiga Kazi“