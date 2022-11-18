RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Otile Brown wants to know how to please a woman & 5 other top songs making waves this week

Miriam Mwende

#PulseHotandFresh - Check out Kenya's top music releases this week

Otile Brown drops 'Terminator' music video
Otile Brown drops 'Terminator' music video

Another week and Kenyan artists have outdone themselves by releasing new music that is guaranteed to make your weekend one to remember.

From Kenya's number one artist on YouTube Otile Brown to the king of bangers - Mejja, Brown Mauzo, Maandy Kabaya, Bahati, and hip hop G.O.A.T. Nyashinski, there's something for every music lover.

In the past week, Otile Brown has dropped five singles and 'Terminator' has quickly become a fan favourite, gathering over 158Kviews on YouTube in three days since its release.

'Terminator' carries a smooth afrobeat with Nigerian music producer Thasoundz behind the beat. The song is a clap back to all those difficult relationship partners who threaten to leave when things get difficult.

"Somebody tell me how to please a woman... somebody show me how to please a woman... Basi nenda, nipe talaka, rudi kwa mama yako..." Otile sings in his bridge and chorus, showcasing his talent in songwriting.

READ: Music director behind Otile Brown, Ali Kiba videos flaunts expensive rides [Photos]

Coming just three weeks after he released 'In Love', Brown Mauzo has proved that he is back to regular musical releases with his latest collabo 'Katoto'.

With Arrow Bwoy lending his uniquely mellow vocals on the last verse and Ndovu Kuu providing bars that include a tip of the hat to Mauzo's fiancee Vera Sidika, 'Katoto' is a sure hit.

From Kenya's benga scene, Prince Indah has quickly risen through the trends online with his new song, 'Herawa Ni'.

Capturing stunning scenes from the Lakeside and with that distinct melody we love in Ohangla music, Prince Indah offers lovers a unique tune that celebrates that once-in-a-lifetime love.

King of collabos in Kenya and musical storyteller extraordinaire Mejja has teamed up with Maandy for 'Ni Wetu'.

This hit has already gathered over 70K views on YouTube in just a day of release.

After months of musical silence, B Classic has made a return with a feel-good party song celebrating everything it means to be a Kenyan eating life with a big spoon.

'Napenda Pombe/Mushenee' will definitely get you off your seat and keep you bopping to the incredible beat.

Ahead Shin City Eldoret which is going down on November 26, 2022, Nyashinski on Friday morning released four singles off his new playlist 'Therapy'.

'Showman' is one of the songs off 'Therapy' and Nyashinski says that this playlist is a "deep dive into his thoughts and journey".

"Therapy is an ever-growing playlist made up of songs that represent my current state of mind. The first release features four tracks - Night School, Kabla Tudie, Showman and Tunnel Vision.

"The introspective lyrics through the four tracks dive deeper into my thoughts and journey during the creation of Shin City. Please take your time and enjoy this four-course meal made with love and passion," Nyashinski stated about the exciting new collection.

Editor's Note: Pan African music streaming service Mdundo has announced its East Africa awards list for the year 2022 featuring some of the biggest artists in the continent. The Mdundo Awards are given to artists on the platform who have achieved milestones that are worthy of recognition. Learn more about the Mdundo Awards here.

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists
