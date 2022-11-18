Otile Brown wants to know how to please a woman & 5 other top songs making waves this week

From Kenya's number one artist on YouTube Otile Brown to the king of bangers - Mejja, Brown Mauzo, Maandy Kabaya, Bahati, and hip hop G.O.A.T. Nyashinski, there's something for every music lover.

1. Terminator - Otile Brown

In the past week, Otile Brown has dropped five singles and 'Terminator' has quickly become a fan favourite, gathering over 158Kviews on YouTube in three days since its release.

'Terminator' carries a smooth afrobeat with Nigerian music producer Thasoundz behind the beat. The song is a clap back to all those difficult relationship partners who threaten to leave when things get difficult.

"Somebody tell me how to please a woman... somebody show me how to please a woman... Basi nenda, nipe talaka, rudi kwa mama yako..." Otile sings in his bridge and chorus, showcasing his talent in songwriting.

2. Katoto - Brown Mauzo ft Arrow Bwoy & Ndovu Kuu

Coming just three weeks after he released 'In Love', Brown Mauzo has proved that he is back to regular musical releases with his latest collabo 'Katoto'.

With Arrow Bwoy lending his uniquely mellow vocals on the last verse and Ndovu Kuu providing bars that include a tip of the hat to Mauzo's fiancee Vera Sidika, 'Katoto' is a sure hit.

3. Herawa Ni - Prince Indah

From Kenya's benga scene, Prince Indah has quickly risen through the trends online with his new song, 'Herawa Ni'.

Capturing stunning scenes from the Lakeside and with that distinct melody we love in Ohangla music, Prince Indah offers lovers a unique tune that celebrates that once-in-a-lifetime love.

4. Ni Wetu - Maandy x Mejja

King of collabos in Kenya and musical storyteller extraordinaire Mejja has teamed up with Maandy for 'Ni Wetu'.

This hit has already gathered over 70K views on YouTube in just a day of release.

5. Napenda Pombe/Mushenee - B Classic 006

After months of musical silence, B Classic has made a return with a feel-good party song celebrating everything it means to be a Kenyan eating life with a big spoon.

'Napenda Pombe/Mushenee' will definitely get you off your seat and keep you bopping to the incredible beat.

6. Showman - Nyashinski

Ahead Shin City Eldoret which is going down on November 26, 2022, Nyashinski on Friday morning released four singles off his new playlist 'Therapy'.

'Showman' is one of the songs off 'Therapy' and Nyashinski says that this playlist is a "deep dive into his thoughts and journey".

"Therapy is an ever-growing playlist made up of songs that represent my current state of mind. The first release features four tracks - Night School, Kabla Tudie, Showman and Tunnel Vision.

"The introspective lyrics through the four tracks dive deeper into my thoughts and journey during the creation of Shin City. Please take your time and enjoy this four-course meal made with love and passion," Nyashinski stated about the exciting new collection.