Paula Kajala gifts herself multi-million Toyota Vanguard

The 20-year-old entrepreneur, known for her previous relationship with singer Rayvanny, took to Instagram on Sunday to share the news of her latest acquisition.

Paula proudly displayed her new black Toyota Vanguard, expressing excitement and gratitude for achieving this milestone with her hard-earned money.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Milestone achievement

Paula, the founder of Paula Closet, couldn't contain her joy as she announced her latest milestone.

The young entrepreneur revealed that she had purchased the Toyota Vanguard for an impressive sum of 45 million Tanzanian shillings ( approximately Sh2.6 million).

Sharing photos of her new car, Paula expressed her gratitude to the Lord and thanked herself for the accomplishment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

She confidently declared that this was just the beginning and promised her followers that they could expect even more success from her in the future.

"Kindly meet my new baby. I am so proud of myself. Leo naendesha gari ya milioni 45 niliyonunua kwa pesa yangu inayotokana na kazi yangu!!

"Lord i thank you . And btw mambo ndio kwanza yameanza, expect mooooree," Paula wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Generous surprise from mom

Paula's recent purchase of the Toyota Vanguard adds to her other gift from her mother Frida Kajala in January.

Frida and Paula Kajala Pulse Live Kenya

Frida surprised her with a brand-new Toyota Crown, further highlighting the bond between the mother and daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Overwhelmed with gratitude, Paula took to Instagram to express her appreciation for her mother's gesture, stating that she expected gifts, but nothing as beautiful as what her mother had given her.

“I knew 2023 would be beautiful but I didn’t know it could be this beautiful. There are mothers and there is my mother, I can't imagine my life without you, Thank You Kajala Fridah,” Paula wrote

Frida Kajala with daughter Paula Kajala, Rayvanny and Hamia Mobetto Pulse Live Kenya