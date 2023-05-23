The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Rayvanny & ex-girlfriend Kajala in fiery public spat after he defended his wife

Amos Robi

Rayvanny took a stand to support his current wife, Fahyvanny, who was also targeted during the altercation.

Rayvanny and his wife Fahyvanny
Rayvanny and his wife Fahyvanny

Tanzanian bongo flava artist, Raymond Shaban Mwakyusa popularly known as Rayvanny, found himself in the midst of a social media dispute involving his former flame, Paula Kajala.

The conflict unfolded after Rayvanny made an appearance on the Kajalas' reality show, 'Behind the Gram', triggering a reaction from his current partner, Fahyvanny.

Fahyvanny felt that Paula had shown disrespect towards her family and promptly fired back, suggesting that she should have controlled Rayvanny's actions since he willingly appeared in the show's footage.

Things escalated when Paula released screenshots from the filmed clip, claiming that Rayvanny had been involved with both her and Fahyvanny before their breakup.

Responding to the bitter exchange, Rayvanny stepped in to defend his significant other, urging Paula to respect his wife and heed the advice she had given. He made it clear that his name should not be dragged into the conversation.

Harmonize and Paula Kajala
Harmonize and Paula Kajala Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Frida Kajala regrets sharing the same man with daughter Paula

Unfazed by Rayvanny's statement, Paula, retaliated by reminding him of an incident where he had allegedly met her in a drunken state. She warned him not to provoke her, as she was not afraid to speak up.

In an attempt to conclude the argument, Rayvanny called Paula a 'little girl' with a penchant for talking too much. He expressed his desire not to engage in further arguments and requested that she refrain from using his image.

“Yoooh! Respect my wife and follow the advice she gave you. Her husband should not be mentioned,” Rayvanny said.

In response, Paula expressed regret for having met and known Rayvanny, as she felt that he had portrayed her negatively, labelling her as a 'whore' and a bad person.

“You should have just kept quiet…your image should not be used, yet you filled up your car and came to where I was drunk. Keep quiet and do not look for trouble from me, for I will not relent,” Paula said.

Paula Kajala
Paula Kajala Paula Kajala Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Rayvanny breaks silence over Marioo dating his ex Paulah Kajala

She lamented not having remained a virgin and blamed him for allowing the world to mistreat her due to his foolishness. She questioned whether he had considered the consequences of his actions when he engaged with her and pleaded for him to leave her alone.

“I regret meeting and knowing you because you have made the whole world see me as a whore and a bad person. I wish I had remained a virgin. You let the world abuse me because of your stupidity.

"When you say that your image should not be used, did you think of that when you played with me?" Paula retorted.

Paula Kajala
Paula Kajala Paula Kajala Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Rayvanny re-unites with baby mama 3 years after breakup [Video]

It is yet to be seen how this online feud will unfold, but it is evident that emotions are running high between the parties involved.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
