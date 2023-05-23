Rayvanny & ex-girlfriend Kajala in fiery public spat after he defended his wife

The conflict unfolded after Rayvanny made an appearance on the Kajalas' reality show, 'Behind the Gram', triggering a reaction from his current partner, Fahyvanny.

Fahyvanny felt that Paula had shown disrespect towards her family and promptly fired back, suggesting that she should have controlled Rayvanny's actions since he willingly appeared in the show's footage.

Things escalated when Paula released screenshots from the filmed clip, claiming that Rayvanny had been involved with both her and Fahyvanny before their breakup.

Responding to the bitter exchange, Rayvanny stepped in to defend his significant other, urging Paula to respect his wife and heed the advice she had given. He made it clear that his name should not be dragged into the conversation.

Unfazed by Rayvanny's statement, Paula, retaliated by reminding him of an incident where he had allegedly met her in a drunken state. She warned him not to provoke her, as she was not afraid to speak up.

In an attempt to conclude the argument, Rayvanny called Paula a 'little girl' with a penchant for talking too much. He expressed his desire not to engage in further arguments and requested that she refrain from using his image.

“Yoooh! Respect my wife and follow the advice she gave you. Her husband should not be mentioned,” Rayvanny said.

In response, Paula expressed regret for having met and known Rayvanny, as she felt that he had portrayed her negatively, labelling her as a 'whore' and a bad person.

“You should have just kept quiet…your image should not be used, yet you filled up your car and came to where I was drunk. Keep quiet and do not look for trouble from me, for I will not relent,” Paula said.

She lamented not having remained a virgin and blamed him for allowing the world to mistreat her due to his foolishness. She questioned whether he had considered the consequences of his actions when he engaged with her and pleaded for him to leave her alone.

“I regret meeting and knowing you because you have made the whole world see me as a whore and a bad person. I wish I had remained a virgin. You let the world abuse me because of your stupidity.

"When you say that your image should not be used, did you think of that when you played with me?" Paula retorted.

