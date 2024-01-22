Phil Director debunks rumours on repossessing and selling ex-wife's BMW

Social media had been abuzz with claims that he sold the BMW X3, a gift to Kate in 2020 after the birth of their first daughter.

In a statement posted on his social media platforms, Phil addressed the circulating misinformation, asserting that the vehicle's sale was a result of mutual agreement, contrary to the false narratives on social media.

"Najua udaku huwa tamu however acheni fake stories. I wish to officially state that the vehicle was sold with mutual consent, and there are no disputes with Kate, contrary to any portrayals suggesting otherwise," Phil clarified.

Phil Director Pulse Live Kenya

Rumours of Phil repossessing the car had gained significant traction, even becoming a topic in a morning radio discussion on a popular radio station.

Reports suggested that Phil reclaimed and sold the vehicle due to its high maintenance costs.

"I spent so much on my car, and it has been a very expensive journey to maintain. I am like, that is a car I would have used wisely somewhere," suggested the reports.

Kate Actress and Phil Director announced their separation in September without divulging specific reasons for their decision.

“We came to a conclusion to end our marriage a long while ago and separated. We sincerely request everyone to honor our wishes for privacy for us and our children. Signed Kate and Phil,” read their joint statement.

Kate Actress Pulse Live Kenya

Phillip Karanja affirmed that they had indeed gone their separate ways and requested privacy.

“This is a matter between two people, but allow us to add you to the group chat a little, so we can proceed with our lives without too much interference. Kate and I remain friends, co-parenting, and business partners,” Phil wrote on Instagram.