ADVERTISEMENT
Pritty Vishy narrates bus stop ordeal that left her weak & scared

Lynet Okumu

Pritty Vishy recounts her harrowing experience with a gunman at the bus stop, an ordeal that has since left her feeling vulnerable and frightened

On Wednesday, Kenyan content creator Pritty Vishy had a harrowing experience at a bus stop that has left her weak and scared.

According to Pritty's Friday Instagram stories, what started as a routine trip to get her hair done turned into a nightmare when she found herself stranded at the bus stop with no transport available.

"So on Wednesday I went to make my hair.. And because my hairdresser is my friend we started gisting and I found myself leaving the salon around 6:10PM.

"Due to unavoidable sutiation I decided to board a matatu hapo Nyayo, and to my suprise like there was no mat that was going my direction," Pritty narrated.

After leaving the salon at around 6:10 pm, Pritty Vishy found herself stranded at the bus stop for over 40 minutes with no matatus going in her direction.

Exhausted and unable to wait any longer, she decided to take two buses to her destination.

"After standing there for about 40 minutes, I decided to connect, like using two bus, so nifike because I was so tired and couldn't wait for long. So this bus came and I went to ask the makanga if inapitia place flani," she continued.

As she tried to board a bus, a man approached the conductor and asked him to move aside.

"Before answering, a dude came behind him na akamsho achilie chuma I thought ni fellow makanga coz they play a lot sometimes," she said.

Pritty Vishy initially thought he was a fellow conductor, but when she looked down, she saw that he was carrying a gun. She became scared and took a few steps back, trying to distance herself from the scene.

According to her, the bus was crowded with people pushing and shoving to get on board, making it difficult for Pritty Vishy to leave.

The man with the gun was not alone, and the situation quickly became dangerous. Pritty Vishy felt weak and scared, unsure of what was going to happen next.

"Nikiendelea kusimama apo I looked down and noticed the dude behind the makanga alikuwa na bunduki ma and Mark you I was holding my phone kwa mkono.

"And pple where many bytha wanasukumana kupanda gari. I swear it has been a while since I saw such scenes...and the bunduki guy was not alone," she wrote.

Thankfully, Pritty Vishy managed to escape the situation and called her friend, who came to her rescue.

Since that day, Pritty says she has been feeling weak, both physically and emotionally. The experience has left her shaken, and she hopes that others will learn from her story and be more cautious when using public transportation.

