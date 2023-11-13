The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Radio Africa Group mourns East FM presenter who worked with the station for 15 years

Amos Robi

In its message, East FM described Manji as an amazing person to work with urging his fans to have his family in their prayers.

The late East FM Radio Presenter Aleem Manji
The late East FM Radio Presenter Aleem Manji

Radio Africa Group has been thrown into mourning following the demise of one of its long-serving employees, Aleem Manji, a radio presenter on East FM.

Manji who hosted the morning show on the station passed away on Sunday, November 11 according to the statement released via social media platforms.

The statement did not go into detail about what killed the legendary presenter whose name was synonymous with the Asian community.

"It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the sudden demise of our breakfast presenter Aleem Manji.

"We will miss you Aleem. Over 15 years of laughter, warmth and immense joy. Your calmness and smile will be missed dearly. Heaven earned itself an Angel," read the statement by East FM in part.

The late East FM Radio Presenter Aleem Manji
The late East FM Radio Presenter Aleem Manji The late East FM Radio Presenter Aleem Manji Pulse Live Kenya

Further, the station described Manji as an amazing person to work with urging his fans to have his family in their prayers.

"You have been nothing but an amazing friend, brother and teammate at East FM. May your soul rest in eternal peace. Lets keep his family, friends and our fellow colleagues in our thoughts and prayers," concluded the statement.

Aleem was married to Seema Sarkar Manji for 13 years, and they both worked together at East FM and were blessed with two adorable children.

The late East FM Radio Presenter Aleem Manji and his wife Seema Sarkar Manji
The late East FM Radio Presenter Aleem Manji and his wife Seema Sarkar Manji The late East FM Radio Presenter Aleem Manji and his wife Seema Sarkar Manji Pulse Live Kenya

Media personalities and fabs among them paid glowing tributes to the breakfast show host, and below are their messages of condolence:

ghost_mulee Am saddened and shocked . We spoke last week at the parking you wished a nice weekend. Rest in peace humble respectful soul. Life is short for sure!

az_izzgolf How ? We were just talking about a round of golf last week? May his soul rest In peace.inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un 🙏🏼

bhwmk A terrible loss. 💔 May his family find the strength to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace.

jtchavda I refuse to accept this … so sad, RIP.. Aleem , atleast I will remember ur last round of golf was with me and Amit … we will miss you buddy , I have a lost a very dear friend

bah_is_life He was a very kind man. Praying for comfort and peace to Seema and the kids.

johnwalker9363 Rest in peace aleem we will really miss my heart its bleeding 💔 i can't even believe that he is no moree

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
