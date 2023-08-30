Reason Nimo will never introduce her 2nd child to the public

In an interview with local media houses on August 29, Nimo shared her concerns over subjecting their innocent child to the harsh realities of online bullying and negativity.

Nimo regrets introducing her son to the public

Nimo openly admitted that the decision to showcase her son on social media platforms has come with unintended consequences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

She voiced her worries about the toll it has taken on her child, as he has been exposed to potential bullies and hateful comments.

The experience has prompted her to reconsider her approach, with a promise to exercise caution with her next child.

"If I have another child, I will definitely be more cautious about introducing them to the public eye. I have personally regretted my son's exposure to social media, and I am considering protecting my next child from it," Nimo explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Nimo elaborated on her concerns, emphasising that she does not want her child's life to be defined by social media or his status as a celebrity's offspring.

"I have experienced a lot of negativity on social media, and I want to shield my child from that. I want him to be treated based on who he truly is, rather than being judged solely based on his online presence or his famous parents," Nimo said.

Nimo's future plans for her music career

ADVERTISEMENT

While addressing her music career, Nimo assured her fans that she is diligently working on new material, including an upcoming EP.

Pulse Live Kenya

She gained recognition as a singer with her hit single 'Sina Ujanja,' which garnered significant popularity and views.

"I am thrilled that 'Sina Ujanja' continues to gain traction. The song's increasing popularity means that it has connected with people, which is truly gratifying," she noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking ahead, Nimo expressed her eagerness to collaborate with various artists within the gospel music scene.

Pulse Live Kenya