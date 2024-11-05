Abel Mutua's daughter Mumbua returns home with remarkable new outlook

Abel Mutua's daughter, Mumbua, has returned home for school holidays, marking the end of her first year in high school.

In a catch-up conversation with her mother, Judy Nyawira, she opened up about her experiences, challenges, and growth during her first year.

Her reflections showcase the transformative journey she has embarked on since entering high school, a time that has evidently matured her in various ways.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Mumbua's first-year in high school

Mumbua, affectionately known as "Mumbus" by her family, shared that she feels as if she has experienced everything one might encounter over four years of high school—all compressed into just her first year.

This unexpected intensity surprised her, as she had anticipated each year would bring new and different experiences.

“I was expecting to experience everything as time goes by… like some things in Form One, others in Form Two, and so on, but for me, I feel like I’ve experienced everything in Form One,” Mumbua expressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

This accelerated pace of experience has taught her more about herself and her environment, enabling her to adapt quickly to various challenges and social dynamics within the school setting.

Pulse Live Kenya

Growing mentally, emotionally, & spiritually

Beyond the academic curriculum, high school has offered Mumbua valuable life lessons that have led to personal growth.

She shared with her mother that being in high school has made her think more like an adult, a shift that has made her feel more mature and intelligent.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I feel like every moment in school is a learning moment,” she said. “I also feel I’ve grown mentally, physically, spiritually, emotionally. I just feel much more intelligent in terms of knowledge and all that stuff.”

This newfound wisdom and perspective have prepared her to make more independent decisions. She understands the importance of personal responsibility and has become more grounded in her values.

Pulse Live Kenya

Tackling peer pressure with confidence

One of the challenges that come with high school is peer pressure, a common influence among young students.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Mumbua has found ways to cope with this issue. She explained that while peer pressure is common, she does not let it affect her decisions or behaviour.

“Nowadays, I don’t allow myself to do what other people are doing just for the sake of it,” she told her mother. “At the end of the day, I’m going to leave that school as my own person. I don’t want to leave as me but with other people’s traits.”

Her maturity shines through in her ability to maintain her identity, resist negative influences, and stay true to herself—a trait that her mother finds admirable.

Pulse Live Kenya

Taking responsibility at home

ADVERTISEMENT

During the conversation, Judy pointed out the positive changes she has noticed in her daughter since joining high school. She praised Mumbua for becoming more responsible, observing that she now takes care of her personal tasks without needing a reminder.

Judy noted that this year, her daughter wakes up and immediately takes care of tasks like making her bed and cleaning her clothes, things she used to rely on others to do.

“Mumbua wa last year angeamka arushe blanketi alafu aende aseme mum I’m taking breakfast, and make my bed later,” Judy shared. “Mumbua wa sasa anaamkanga na the first thing ni beddings.”

Adjusting to maturity

Judy also mentioned a noticeable change in her daughter’s demeanour since her return home at the end of the first term.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbua, previously known for her bubbly personality, returned home more subdued, which initially concerned her mother. However, Judy soon realised that this change was simply part of her daughter’s maturing process.

“When you came home at the end of the first term, I felt like you suddenly became quiet,” Judy recalled. “It bothered me because I was used to a bubbly Mumbua... I didn’t know it was part of the process of growing up. It took me a minute to figure out you were just okay.”

Pulse Live Kenya