Rev Lucy Natasha displays love for Chelsea in cute photos

The fair cleric known for her posh lifestyle seemed very happy and contented in the photos posted on her Instagram account.

In the first photo, Natasha posed, standing, looking all beautiful in the green and orange Chelsea jersey, which she matched with black jeans and white shoes.

"God is answering your prayers, and it's bigger than you Think! Something that your believing God for shall manifest soon!" reads the caption of the photo.

In another post, Natasha struck yet another smooth pose on a bicycle with the same outfit.

Her loyal followers and fans could not hide how impressed they were with her outfit, especially the jersey representing team blue.

Lucy Natasha's lavish lifestyle

Rev. Lucy Natasha is not your average pastor. She is rich and is not afraid to show it off! The gorgeous woman owns a fleet of expensive cars which she uses on her missions to spread the gospel.

In past photos, Reverend Lucy Natasha showed a glimpse of her travel lifestyle, jetting back into the country on a private jet after a mission abroad.

The flamboyant preacher said that private jets enable her to travel with her team as she spread the word of God across the world.

Natasha said that the Kingdom of God needs money and speed to reach the current generation.

Natasha's Dating and Marriage

For the first time in December 2020, Lucy Natasha revealed that she was dating a man who was not from Kenya.

Appearing on Jessy Junction, Natasha said it took her a long time to find a partner, because she wanted somebody who could be her friend and share the same goals, chemistry and compatibility.

She also disclosed that she had dated other men before meeting her current man, but things did not work out.

Following their engagement in November 2021, Reverend Lucy Natasha and her fiancé Prophet Stanley Carmel hosted a traditional wedding ceremony on January 29, 2022.

The lavish ceremony was held at the Evergreen Woodvale Drive House in Runda Estate, Nairobi County and was attended by selected individuals.

