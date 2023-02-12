ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rev Lucy Natasha displays love for Chelsea in cute photos

Lynet Okumu

Reverend Lucy Natasha is known for her lavish lifestyle. She is an author, preacher, teacher, and entrepreneur.

Rev. Lucy Natasha
Rev. Lucy Natasha

Popular Nairobi pastor, Reverend Lucy Natasha, excited netizens after posting cute photos of herself wearing the jersey of English professional football club, Chelsea.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The fair cleric known for her posh lifestyle seemed very happy and contented in the photos posted on her Instagram account.

In the first photo, Natasha posed, standing, looking all beautiful in the green and orange Chelsea jersey, which she matched with black jeans and white shoes.

Rev. Lucy Natasha
Rev. Lucy Natasha Pulse Live Kenya

"God is answering your prayers, and it's bigger than you Think! Something that your believing God for shall manifest soon!" reads the caption of the photo.

In another post, Natasha struck yet another smooth pose on a bicycle with the same outfit.

Her loyal followers and fans could not hide how impressed they were with her outfit, especially the jersey representing team blue.

Rev. Lucy Natasha
Rev. Lucy Natasha Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Rev Lucy Natasha Treated to a Lavish Birthday Party

Rev. Lucy Natasha is not your average pastor. She is rich and is not afraid to show it off! The gorgeous woman owns a fleet of expensive cars which she uses on her missions to spread the gospel.

In past photos, Reverend Lucy Natasha showed a glimpse of her travel lifestyle, jetting back into the country on a private jet after a mission abroad.

Rev. Lucy Natasha acquires brand new private jet
Rev. Lucy Natasha acquires brand new private jet Pulse Live Kenya

The flamboyant preacher said that private jets enable her to travel with her team as she spread the word of God across the world.

Natasha said that the Kingdom of God needs money and speed to reach the current generation.

Rev. Lucy Natasha
Rev. Lucy Natasha Rev. Lucy Natasha Pulse Live Kenya

For the first time in December 2020, Lucy Natasha revealed that she was dating a man who was not from Kenya.

Appearing on Jessy Junction, Natasha said it took her a long time to find a partner, because she wanted somebody who could be her friend and share the same goals, chemistry and compatibility.

Rev. Lucy Natasha and Allan Namu
Rev. Lucy Natasha and Allan Namu Rev. Lucy Natasha and Allan Namu Pulse Live Kenya

READ: He slid into my DM - Rev. Natasha on how she met her hubby Prophet Carmel

She also disclosed that she had dated other men before meeting her current man, but things did not work out.

Following their engagement in November 2021, Reverend Lucy Natasha and her fiancé Prophet Stanley Carmel hosted a traditional wedding ceremony on January 29, 2022.

The lavish ceremony was held at the Evergreen Woodvale Drive House in Runda Estate, Nairobi County and was attended by selected individuals.

Rev Lucy Natasha and hubby Prophet Carmel
Rev Lucy Natasha and hubby Prophet Carmel Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Display of affluence as Rev Lucy Natasha and fiancé host traditional wedding [Photos]

The love birds have since been setting couple goals on the internet with their undying love for each other. They are set to have a white wedding in Canada.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Watch Simple Boy's wife give a moving tribute to her late father-in-law [Video]

Watch Simple Boy's wife give a moving tribute to her late father-in-law [Video]

Rihanna expecting 2nd baby with A$AP Rocky, reveals baby bump during Halftime Show

Rihanna expecting 2nd baby with A$AP Rocky, reveals baby bump during Halftime Show

Whistling TikTok sensation Priscilla Wa Imani lands ambassadorial job

Whistling TikTok sensation Priscilla Wa Imani lands ambassadorial job

Natalie Tewa gets engaged to Amsterdam-based lover, flaunts diamond ring [Photos]

Natalie Tewa gets engaged to Amsterdam-based lover, flaunts diamond ring [Photos]

Kate Actress, Fridah Mwaka, Janet Mbugua among nominees for continental awards

Kate Actress, Fridah Mwaka, Janet Mbugua among nominees for continental awards

Rev Lucy Natasha displays love for Chelsea in cute photos

Rev Lucy Natasha displays love for Chelsea in cute photos

Churchill's priceless reaction after landing plum government job

Churchill's priceless reaction after landing plum government job

WATCH: Joho makes fun of Sakaja's whistling after viral video

WATCH: Joho makes fun of Sakaja's whistling after viral video

Pastor Ng'ang'a reacts to Eric Omondi's attack on gospel artists [Video]

Pastor Ng'ang'a reacts to Eric Omondi's attack on gospel artists [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Catherine Kamau aka Kate Actress, Daniel Ndambuki aka Churchill and Esther Akoth akaAkothe who have been appointed to the Talanta Hela Technical Committee by Sports CS, Ababu Namwamba

Churchill, Kate Actress, Akothee and Wahu land jobs in Ruto's government

These women have Grammy affiliations

Is Tems really the first Nigerian woman to win a Grammy?

Kiss 100 presenters Kwambox and Oga Obinna

Obinna threatens to leave after clashing with Kwambox on air

Eve Mungai interveweing Harmonize

Hii imeenda! Director Trevor reacts after Harmonize's reply to Eve Mungai's post