Celebrated Tanzanian singer Vanessa Mdee and her husband Rotimi have published a book dubbed Swahili 101 Volume 2, to help people communicate with their loved ones during and after the holiday season.
Vanessa Mdee & Rotimi launch holiday-themed Swahili guidebook
The Love Somebody hitmaker said that he was now learning Swahili because of his beautiful wife.
Recommended articles
The couple took to Instagram to reveal the good news to their followers, stating that people could now learn basic Swahili in a day using the book.
The Love Somebody hitmaker went ahead to reveal that he was now learning Swahili because of his beautiful wife.
“Listen, we are authors guys. We write books. We have a new book, Swahili 101 vol. 2, and it's for all my people who are trying to learn Swahili like I am because of this beautiful queen here. These are words that we want people to know for the holidays and beyond the holidays,” said Rotimi.
Vanessa Mdee further added that the book would be helpful to those who want to communicate with people from the East African community or Swahili-speaking countries. They also disclosed that the book would be available on Amazon.
This has been a good year for the couple who are expecting baby number two.
The songstress made the announcement on 2nd November during a beautiful gender reveal party alongside her fiancé.
American actor Rotimi has been flourishing in the music industry and recently, his song Make You Say, has been on the top charts garnering over 1 million views on YouTube a week after its release.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke