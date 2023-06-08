The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Rotimi showers Vanessa Mdee with sweet words as she celebrates her birthday

Fabian Simiyu

Vanessa Mdee just turned 35 years!

Vanessa Mdee and Rotimi
Vanessa Mdee and Rotimi

American-Nigerian singer Olurotimi Akinosho, famously known as Rotimi, recently wished his fiancée, Vanessa Mdee, a happy birthday in a beautiful post shared on his Instagram.

Rotimi described Vanessa as his best friend and a prayer warrior, emphasizing her beauty both inside and out.

He continued by expressing that Vanessa is not only an incredible mother to their children but also an exceptional partner, assuring her of his unwavering love for her.

Rotimi and Vanessa Mdee
Rotimi and Vanessa Mdee Pulse Live Kenya
"I love you so much. This journey with you has been A blessing from God. I’m so grateful to have you," Rotimi wrote.

Rotimi and Vanessa have never shied away from expressing their deep affection for one another, and they consistently exchange lavish gifts to commemorate significant milestones in their lives.

Rotimi made extravagant gestures to express his love and devotion to Vanessa, including acquiring a Range Rover and a luxurious house in the US.

Additionally, he recently surprised her with a stunning handbag valued at Sh500K.

Vanessa Mdee
Vanessa Mdee Pulse Live Kenya

In 2019, fate orchestrated a beautiful convergence between Rotimi and Vanessa, igniting a passionate spark that altered the course of their lives.

The instant Rotimi and Vanessa crossed paths, an unbreakable bond formed between them, fueled by a shared love for music and an irresistible chemistry that electrified their connection.

remmie_ndaiya Aaaawwww....I hope my husband is seeing this too...he needs to up his game!!!LOl!!! Happy birthday Vee.

mrsb502 Beautifuly said. Its the way you are looking at her for me. Happy birthday to your lady.

vcute_official Happy birthday to our babe mom more love to you, when I grow up I want to be like you.

Rotimi and Vanessa Mdee
Rotimi and Vanessa Mdee Pulse Live Kenya

reginadavid13 Happy birthday darling Vannesa. Sichoki kukuombea mema,ishi sana. Mama wawili wangu,nakupenda.

nasrahaji18 Age with grace and success. We want to see your wedding please. U look good together.

Vanessa thanked Rotimi for the birthday wish as she said that

