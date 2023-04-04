The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Robert Burale's ex-wife Rozinah Mwakideu unveils new bae

Fabian Simiyu

Alex Mwakideu's sister Rozinah has unveiled her new bae years after she broke up with Robert Burale

Robert Burale and Rozinah Mwakideu
Robert Burale and Rozinah Mwakideu

Robert Burale's ex-wife, Mwakideu, has finally unveiled her new man with a sweet caption, 9 years after breaking up with the pastor and motivational speaker.

Rozinah, who is the elder sister of Milele FM's Alex Mwakideu, took to her Instagram page to introduce her new partner, and her brother couldn't hide his happiness for her.

"For Mbosso lovers; Huyu Hapa Huyu! For Scripture seekers Gen 2;24. For those who celebrate me. For the love of my life. Thank you for being the man of God that you are. I thank God for you every single day.

Rozinah Mwakideu and her new bae
Rozinah Mwakideu and her new bae Pulse Live Kenya
"One day I may write a book on healing, restoration, and true love. Your fingerprints will be all over it. You're the man! Thank You. For God. You did this!" Rozinah captioned the photo.

After she revealed her partner, her friends had varying reactions, and even her brother Alex Mwakideu expressed his admiration for how much his sister loves her new man.

alex_mwakideu I love you guys. And I love how you love. Mostly, I love how you love each other. My inspiration when it comes to love.

viola_vee_afrikan_fashions hii inabamba, God does his things in his beautiful time.

mwaka_mopao_utanje I love you dada and congratulations. In His time, God has made things beautiful.

karyjesusgirl So so so beautiful congratulations WOG many blessings to you and yours in Jesus name.

Rozinah and Alex Mwakideu
Rozinah and Alex Mwakideu Pulse Live Kenya

eunicemwabili Lovely shee and congratulations. May God be the center of all this. Proud of you.

sadaswaleh Hunger dadangu wanasena hujafa kujaumbika jimbambe life is too shot love.

pluspauline_ My eyes are full of joy and my heart, thanksgiving. God is good. He sees, He knows, He hears, He answers. I celebrate with you for I know your story. Give thanks.

In 2018, Rozinah went live and disclosed that she ended her relationship with Robert Burale due to his numerous debts, and also mentioned that one of her acquaintances had threatened to take legal action against the motivational speaker.

“I would receive calls now and then from people and police saying Robert had unsettled debts. It was a character he had and I kept waiting because I thought he would change because he was born-again.

City Preacher Robert Burale
City Preacher Robert Burale City Preacher Robert Burale Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Robert Burale talks plans to re-marry 8 years after his Marriage failed

"For example, the main reason why I left was after my friend came to visit me and after she left she wanted to sue him. I couldn’t handle that pressure plus other personal issues,” said Rozinah.

According to her statement, Burale engaged in repeated acts of infidelity which eventually became intolerable for her.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
