Robert Burale's ex-wife Rozinah Mwakideu unveils new bae

Rozinah, who is the elder sister of Milele FM's Alex Mwakideu, took to her Instagram page to introduce her new partner, and her brother couldn't hide his happiness for her.

"For Mbosso lovers; Huyu Hapa Huyu! For Scripture seekers Gen 2;24. For those who celebrate me. For the love of my life. Thank you for being the man of God that you are. I thank God for you every single day.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

"One day I may write a book on healing, restoration, and true love. Your fingerprints will be all over it. You're the man! Thank You. For God. You did this!" Rozinah captioned the photo.

After she revealed her partner, her friends had varying reactions, and even her brother Alex Mwakideu expressed his admiration for how much his sister loves her new man.

Social media reactions

alex_mwakideu I love you guys. And I love how you love. Mostly, I love how you love each other. My inspiration when it comes to love.

viola_vee_afrikan_fashions hii inabamba, God does his things in his beautiful time.

ADVERTISEMENT

mwaka_mopao_utanje I love you dada and congratulations. In His time, God has made things beautiful.

karyjesusgirl So so so beautiful congratulations WOG many blessings to you and yours in Jesus name.

Pulse Live Kenya

eunicemwabili Lovely shee and congratulations. May God be the center of all this. Proud of you.

sadaswaleh Hunger dadangu wanasena hujafa kujaumbika jimbambe life is too shot love.

ADVERTISEMENT

pluspauline_ My eyes are full of joy and my heart, thanksgiving. God is good. He sees, He knows, He hears, He answers. I celebrate with you for I know your story. Give thanks.

Rozinah on why she broke up with Burale

In 2018, Rozinah went live and disclosed that she ended her relationship with Robert Burale due to his numerous debts, and also mentioned that one of her acquaintances had threatened to take legal action against the motivational speaker.

“I would receive calls now and then from people and police saying Robert had unsettled debts. It was a character he had and I kept waiting because I thought he would change because he was born-again.

City Preacher Robert Burale Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

"For example, the main reason why I left was after my friend came to visit me and after she left she wanted to sue him. I couldn’t handle that pressure plus other personal issues,” said Rozinah.