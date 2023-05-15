The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Samidoh recalls his love for Shiru Wa GP & how she rejected him

Lynet Okumu

Mugithi singer Samidoh Muchoki has opened up about his bitter-sweet teenage memories, including how he had a crush on gospel artist Shiru Wa GP, who ended up rejecting his love gesture.

From left: Gospel singer Shiru wa GP & Mugithi singer Samidoh Muchoki
From left: Gospel singer Shiru wa GP & Mugithi singer Samidoh Muchoki

Samidoh fondly recalled his days in class six when he developed a crush on Shiru Wa GP, who shared the same school as him.

Recommended articles

In his playful narrative on Instagram, Samidoh described their teacher, Mrs. Anne Muratha, who is also Shiru's mother, as a strict disciplinarian.

One day, inspired by his love for country music icons like Don Williams, Kenny Rodgers, and Alison Krauss, Samidoh composed a heartfelt letter to Shiru.

"Kuna haka kasichana ka Mrs. Anne Muratha , Shiru Wa Gp , kalikuwa 6b na mimi 6l. Mrs Waithaga alikuwa anatufunza kizungu(English) na alikuwa no nonsense. Kwanza angevalia ile fulana ya kinyau, hio siku alikuwa. Sasa siku moja nikaandikia Shiru barua," Samidoh wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT
Mugithi singer Samidoh Muchoki
Mugithi singer Samidoh Muchoki Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Samidoh & Edday rekindle love with family vacation

He carefully crafted the lines, drawing inspiration from the songs he admired.

"Mistari nilikuwa natoa kwa nyimbo za country za akina Don Williams, Kenny Rodgers, Alison Krauus na wengineo wengi. Jioni tukitoka shule nikakapea" he wrote

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately for Samidoh, Shiru did not reciprocate his affection and promptly reported the love letter to her mother.

Gospel singer Shiru Wa GP
Gospel singer Shiru Wa GP Pulse Live Kenya

Shiru's mother wasted no time in informing Samidoh's father about the situation, and disciplinary action was imminent.

"Shiru after kusoma kalieka barua kati kati ya kitabu ya english, sijui alikuwa ameona new words auThe next day, tukiwa lesson ya pili, niliona Karangu Muraya amekuja class yetu akaambia mwalimu wa hesabu ati naitwa staffroom. Kwenda staffroom, nikapata Wasammy amekalia kiti ya Mr. Waigwa akikunywa chai," he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

The proud display of Samidoh's composition left a lasting impression, even causing another teacher, Wasammy to acknowledge him as a good boy.

Samidoh Muchoki
Samidoh Muchoki Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Samidoh & Edday Nderitu put breakup rumors to rest

He reminisced about his impressive composition scores. To his surprise, Mrs. Wamuratha produced the love letter he had written to Shiru, which she had cleverly marked, awarding him 39 out of 40 marks.

"Mrs. Wamuratha akaniambia nirudi class nikuje na kitabu yangu ya composition. Nikaendea nikaileta. Kumpatia akaanza kuonyesha Wasammy vile nimekuwa nikiandika compo mzuri.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Akatoa ile barua niliandikia Shiru, mtoto wake. Kuharibu maneno, alikuwa ameimark na akanipea 39/40," he wrote.

Sensing trouble, Samidoh devised a mischievous plan to evade the consequences of his juvenile infatuation.

Shiru Wa GP
Shiru Wa GP Pulse Live Kenya

Seizing an opportunity when he was called to the staffroom, he leaped out of a window, successfully evading the confrontation. It was a narrow escape for Samidoh, who sought refuge elsewhere in the school premises.

ADVERTISEMENT

The humorous exchange between the teachers brought smiles all around.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Abel Mutua shares secret behind Judy Nyawira's management brilliance

Abel Mutua shares secret behind Judy Nyawira's management brilliance

Inside the life of 21 year old millionaire who bought Thee Pluto's Prado

Inside the life of 21 year old millionaire who bought Thee Pluto's Prado

Alma Mutheu speaks out about alleged entanglement with Willy Paul

Alma Mutheu speaks out about alleged entanglement with Willy Paul

Fao Shyshy exposes ex-boyfriend Dzaddy Amore's multiple affairs

Fao Shyshy exposes ex-boyfriend Dzaddy Amore's multiple affairs

Samidoh recalls his love for Shiru Wa GP & how she rejected him

Samidoh recalls his love for Shiru Wa GP & how she rejected him

Wakadinali release video for their explosive hit 'Sikutambui'[Watch]

Wakadinali release video for their explosive hit 'Sikutambui'[Watch]

Family reveals what killed 'Njoro Wa Uba' actor Duncan Ochonjo

Family reveals what killed 'Njoro Wa Uba' actor Duncan Ochonjo

Charlene Ruto excited after acquiring new nickname, explains its meaning

Charlene Ruto excited after acquiring new nickname, explains its meaning

How Kenyan celebrities celebrated Mother's Day

How Kenyan celebrities celebrated Mother's Day

Pulse Sports

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Caleb Karuga poses for a photo

Ex-K24 journalist Caleb Karuga adds new hotel to his business empire [Photos]

Kenyan comedian and actor Duncan Ochonjo passes away

'Njoro Wa Uba' actor Duncan Ochonjo passes away

YouTuber group 'Over 25'

Curtains close on 'Over 25' YouTube channel with 17 million views

Stephen Otieno aka Useful Idioty

Useful Idioty opens up on overcoming financial woes after Crazy Kennar split