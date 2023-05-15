Samidoh recalls his love for Shiru Wa GP & how she rejected him

In his playful narrative on Instagram, Samidoh described their teacher, Mrs. Anne Muratha, who is also Shiru's mother, as a strict disciplinarian.

One day, inspired by his love for country music icons like Don Williams, Kenny Rodgers, and Alison Krauss, Samidoh composed a heartfelt letter to Shiru.

"Kuna haka kasichana ka Mrs. Anne Muratha , Shiru Wa Gp , kalikuwa 6b na mimi 6l. Mrs Waithaga alikuwa anatufunza kizungu(English) na alikuwa no nonsense. Kwanza angevalia ile fulana ya kinyau, hio siku alikuwa. Sasa siku moja nikaandikia Shiru barua," Samidoh wrote.

He carefully crafted the lines, drawing inspiration from the songs he admired.

"Mistari nilikuwa natoa kwa nyimbo za country za akina Don Williams, Kenny Rodgers, Alison Krauus na wengineo wengi. Jioni tukitoka shule nikakapea" he wrote

Shiru's rejection & consequences

Unfortunately for Samidoh, Shiru did not reciprocate his affection and promptly reported the love letter to her mother.

Shiru's mother wasted no time in informing Samidoh's father about the situation, and disciplinary action was imminent.

"Shiru after kusoma kalieka barua kati kati ya kitabu ya english, sijui alikuwa ameona new words auThe next day, tukiwa lesson ya pili, niliona Karangu Muraya amekuja class yetu akaambia mwalimu wa hesabu ati naitwa staffroom. Kwenda staffroom, nikapata Wasammy amekalia kiti ya Mr. Waigwa akikunywa chai," he wrote.

Unexpected turn of events

The proud display of Samidoh's composition left a lasting impression, even causing another teacher, Wasammy to acknowledge him as a good boy.

He reminisced about his impressive composition scores. To his surprise, Mrs. Wamuratha produced the love letter he had written to Shiru, which she had cleverly marked, awarding him 39 out of 40 marks.

"Mrs. Wamuratha akaniambia nirudi class nikuje na kitabu yangu ya composition. Nikaendea nikaileta. Kumpatia akaanza kuonyesha Wasammy vile nimekuwa nikiandika compo mzuri.

"Akatoa ile barua niliandikia Shiru, mtoto wake. Kuharibu maneno, alikuwa ameimark na akanipea 39/40," he wrote.

Narrow escape

Sensing trouble, Samidoh devised a mischievous plan to evade the consequences of his juvenile infatuation.

Seizing an opportunity when he was called to the staffroom, he leaped out of a window, successfully evading the confrontation. It was a narrow escape for Samidoh, who sought refuge elsewhere in the school premises.

