The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Shaffie Weru slams Radio Africa management for mishandling his termination

Lynet Okumu

Shaffie and his colleagues, Beville and DJ Joe Mfalme, were fired from Homeboyz Radio in 2021 after a video surfaced online of them making remarks about the plight of a lady, Eunice Wangari Wakimbi, who was pushed off a 12th-floor building by a man she met on Facebook.

Shaffie Weru
Shaffie Weru

Former radio host Shaffie Weru has once again criticized his former employer, Radio Africa, for terminating his contract.

Recommended articles

In an interview with Amina Abdi Rabar on NTV's The Trend show, Shaffie stated that despite making a mistake, getting fired was not the solution.

Shaffie noted that the drama around his dismissal was not handled properly by the management at Radio Africa.

"That whole drama around it. How it was handled by the management of the station at that time and how we got dismissed, it did not help anybody." Shaffie said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Shaffie Weru
Shaffie Weru Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Shaffie Weru appointed to Nairobi county gov't [Details]

He further added that their termination did not resolve the issue, and instead, it was a missed opportunity to create ambassadors.

"People thought our getting fired would resolve the issue but no. We were the guys who were supposed to be put there as ambassadors. I expected us to be taken to training, and counseling centers with victims to know more about domestic abuse,” He said.

Although he acknowledged that he made a mistake, Shaffie believes that training and counseling would have helped them understand where they went wrong and how to change the narrative on the radio.

ADVERTISEMENT
Shaffie Weru
Shaffie Weru Shaffie Weru celebrates daughter Milan as she turns 17 [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

The recent Nairobi county government appointee, said that he has thought deeply about what happened.

He admitted that they mishandled the situation and the apology was not sincere enough. Shaffie and his co-hosts were discussing femicide cases that were happening around the time of the incident.

“A lot of these femicide cases were happening. That was the time many people were agitating and pushing for violence against women to stop. We were people in power and position and could have changed the narrative but we did not do it right," he said.

Shaffie Weru
Shaffie Weru ece-auto-gen
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Shaffie Weru makes media comeback with new show [Video]

Although Beville and DJ Joe Mfalme were part of the conversation that led to their dismissal, Shaffie took responsibility as the more senior of the three.

He noted that he should have steered the conversation in a different direction, and the trio could have used their platform to change the narrative on violence against women.

Shaffie Weru
Shaffie Weru Shaffie Weru celebrates daughter Milan as she turns 17 [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

Shaffie and his colleagues were fired from Homeboyz Radio after a video surfaced online of them making remarks about the plight of one lady, Eunice Wangari Wakimbi, who was pushed off a 12th-floor building by a man she met on Facebook.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Zari Hassan: Why women should cheat for better life

Zari Hassan: Why women should cheat for better life

Content creator Lydia Wanjiru reveals must-have documents for her ideal man

Content creator Lydia Wanjiru reveals must-have documents for her ideal man

Diana Marua's prayers as daughter Malaika Bahati spends day 5 in hospital

Diana Marua's prayers as daughter Malaika Bahati spends day 5 in hospital

5 key habits that made Jalang'o a radio star

5 key habits that made Jalang'o a radio star

Shaffie Weru slams Radio Africa management for mishandling his termination

Shaffie Weru slams Radio Africa management for mishandling his termination

Nicah the Queen claps back at 'Oh Sister' castmates over dressing criticism

Nicah the Queen claps back at 'Oh Sister' castmates over dressing criticism

Reason Akothee's 2 sons won't attend their mum's wedding

Reason Akothee's 2 sons won't attend their mum's wedding

Jasper Murume set to prove himself with hour-long comedy special [Details]

Jasper Murume set to prove himself with hour-long comedy special [Details]

I prayed for a husband and met him after just one week – Mercy Masika reveals

I prayed for a husband and met him after just one week – Mercy Masika reveals

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Karen Nyamu, Samidoh, Edday Nderitu & their children

Karen Nyamu playfully reacts to Edday Nderitu's daughter's birthday photos

Radio 47 presenters Ali Hassan and Fred Arocho

Arocho speaks on new salary at Radio 47, reasons for leaving Radio Jambo

Wanjiku Mburu

'Mama Baha' explains why Citizen doesn't pay them royalties for Machachari Show

Akothee and her boyfriend 'Omosh'

Reason Akothee's 2 sons won't attend their mum's wedding