Shaffie Weru slams Radio Africa management for mishandling his termination

In an interview with Amina Abdi Rabar on NTV's The Trend show, Shaffie stated that despite making a mistake, getting fired was not the solution.

Shaffie noted that the drama around his dismissal was not handled properly by the management at Radio Africa.

"That whole drama around it. How it was handled by the management of the station at that time and how we got dismissed, it did not help anybody." Shaffie said.

Pulse Live Kenya

He further added that their termination did not resolve the issue, and instead, it was a missed opportunity to create ambassadors.

"People thought our getting fired would resolve the issue but no. We were the guys who were supposed to be put there as ambassadors. I expected us to be taken to training, and counseling centers with victims to know more about domestic abuse,” He said.

Although he acknowledged that he made a mistake, Shaffie believes that training and counseling would have helped them understand where they went wrong and how to change the narrative on the radio.

Shaffie Weru celebrates daughter Milan as she turns 17 [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

The recent Nairobi county government appointee, said that he has thought deeply about what happened.

He admitted that they mishandled the situation and the apology was not sincere enough. Shaffie and his co-hosts were discussing femicide cases that were happening around the time of the incident.

“A lot of these femicide cases were happening. That was the time many people were agitating and pushing for violence against women to stop. We were people in power and position and could have changed the narrative but we did not do it right," he said.

Although Beville and DJ Joe Mfalme were part of the conversation that led to their dismissal, Shaffie took responsibility as the more senior of the three.

He noted that he should have steered the conversation in a different direction, and the trio could have used their platform to change the narrative on violence against women.

