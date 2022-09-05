Jamal Rohosafi responds to claims he impregnated Amber Ray

Amber Ray in a recent revelation said she got pregnant for Jamal although she miscarried. In an interview shared on her YouTube channel, the socialite revealed that despite knowing that Jamal was a married man, she fell for him and a pregnancy resulted.

Amber Ray recounted that Jamal, who at the time was her neighbour in Syokimau, told her that he was in the process of divorcing his first wife Amira and that they (Jamal and Amber Ray) would live happily ever after.

The business man however however addressed the allegation. In a response to a curious follower who asked the Jimal whether it was true Amber Ray was pregnant for him.

mr_mombasa : Ex Wako Alisema ulimpea mimba😂😂(You’re ex said you impregnated her)

In a brief response, Jamal put a question to the fan asking him "si mimi ndume ama😅. (Am I not a man?)

Amber Ray revealed that the discovery that she had been taken for a ride and Jamal was not going to divorce Amira stressed her to the point of suffering a miscarriage.

"And then that's when everything came to light coz after that is when he posted the wife and the kids and I felt like no something is not right. Why would you post someone that you are going through a divorce with? I was going through a lot… people abusing me on social media and now am in this place am so confused about what is going on. But unfortunately or say fortunately I got a miscarriage," Amber Ray explained.

