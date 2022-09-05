RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Jamal Rohosafi responds to claims he impregnated Amber Ray

Amos Robi

Amber Ray recently revealed that got pregnant for Jamal but lost the unborn baby

Jimal Rohosafi
Jimal Rohosafi

Businessman Jamal Marlow Rohosafi has responded to allegations by her ex-lover Amber Ray who recently revealed she got pregnant for him

Read Also

Amber Ray in a recent revelation said she got pregnant for Jamal although she miscarried. In an interview shared on her YouTube channel, the socialite revealed that despite knowing that Jamal was a married man, she fell for him and a pregnancy resulted.

Amber Ray recounted that Jamal, who at the time was her neighbour in Syokimau, told her that he was in the process of divorcing his first wife Amira and that they (Jamal and Amber Ray) would live happily ever after.

The business man however however addressed the allegation. In a response to a curious follower who asked the Jimal whether it was true Amber Ray was pregnant for him.

Jamal Roho Safi and Amber Ray
Jamal Roho Safi and Amber Ray Jamal Roho Safi and Amber Ray Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kennedy Rapudo reveals reason for break with Amber Ray

mr_mombasa : Ex Wako Alisema ulimpea mimba😂😂(You’re ex said you impregnated her)

In a brief response, Jamal put a question to the fan asking him "si mimi ndume ama😅. (Am I not a man?)

Amber Ray revealed that the discovery that she had been taken for a ride and Jamal was not going to divorce Amira stressed her to the point of suffering a miscarriage.

"And then that's when everything came to light coz after that is when he posted the wife and the kids and I felt like no something is not right. Why would you post someone that you are going through a divorce with? I was going through a lot… people abusing me on social media and now am in this place am so confused about what is going on. But unfortunately or say fortunately I got a miscarriage," Amber Ray explained.

Amber Ray
Amber Ray Diamond Platnumz & Amber Ray celebrate new milestone Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Jamal Rohosafi's ex-wife Amira reacts to young men hitting on her

The diva added that looking back, she is glad that she lost Jamal’s unborn baby as this saved her from her fear of being a single mother to two children as there is no way she could have ended up together with Jamal.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jamal Rohosafi responds to claims he impregnated Amber Ray

Jamal Rohosafi responds to claims he impregnated Amber Ray

Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy argue over son's first major milestone [Video]

Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy argue over son's first major milestone [Video]

Singer Tanasha Donna blasts blogger after media interview

Singer Tanasha Donna blasts blogger after media interview

Kanye West declares Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ best song in music history

Kanye West declares Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ best song in music history

Brenda Jons reveals why she no longer identifies as LGBTQ+

Brenda Jons reveals why she no longer identifies as LGBTQ+

Citizen TV presenter Laura Karwirwa resigns, announces move to England

Citizen TV presenter Laura Karwirwa resigns, announces move to England

Azziad answers troll who said her video was not worth his attention [Screenshot]

Azziad answers troll who said her video was not worth his attention [Screenshot]

Beyoncé turns 41 years old today

Beyoncé turns 41 years old today

Njugush's beautiful message to his wife as she celebrates 30th birthday

Njugush's beautiful message to his wife as she celebrates 30th birthday

Trending

Nigerian gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan [Instagram/DunsinOyekan]

Gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan survives car accident

DJ Mo and Size 8 house in Lavington

Size 8: Why I left my matrimonial home after fight with DJ Mo

American rapper Kanye West [Instagram/KanyeWestTheGoat]

'I have addiction to porn and it destroyed my family' - Kanye West

Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lung'aho

Blessing Lung'aho and Jackie Matubia address breakup rumours