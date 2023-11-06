Sheila Mwanyigha's bold response to X user attacking her age & marital status

While some interpreted her message as a sign of a recent breakup, Mwanyigha clarified that her post was not related to heartbreak but rather her perspective.

One individual, who goes by the handle War On Truth/WOT?, took a more critical tone in response to Sheila's post.

They suggested in a series of posts that she might be experiencing a mid-life crisis. This person implied that the feeling of not being "designed for a person" was worse than not receiving an inheritance.

Sheila's response to online trolls

One week after the initial post, Sheilah decided to address the comments made by War On Truth/WOT? in a lengthy Instagram post.

Her response highlighted the prevalent issues of online trolls and misogynists who use social media to spew vitriol against women, targeting their marital status, motherhood, and aging.

Sheila began by reflecting on the various milestones in a woman's life as she grows older. From learning to walk to mastering the art of making ugali (a traditional Kenyan dish), progressing through school, obtaining an ID to vote, and pursuing one's dreams as an adult, she highlighted the many markers of a woman's journey.

"As a young woman growing up, you mark every milestone and celebrate the years as you get older and handle more responsibilities. One minute you just learned how to walk. Next, you're making your first ugali! Then comes high school and you big girl your way through 4 years away from family. When you return you have an ID that says you're ready to vote. Then comes a multitude of markers through your adulthood as you pursue your dreams." she said.

As a young woman growing up, she explained, you receive countless pieces of advice about being a woman in the workplace and society.

You're constantly reminded to stay alert because there's always someone waiting to target you. Sheila shared her own experience of coming under attack online.

"Much is said to you about being a woman in the workplace, or a woman in society. Always keep your wits about you. Always watch out. Because you will always have a target on your back. Even when you're hydrating and minding your business, there's always going to be someone coming for you. And boy did something come for me last week!" she said.

Sheila Mwanyigha's opinion on trolls and ageism

She revealed that a post she had recently shared garnered a barrage of comments from a random stranger who unleashed a series of insults, primarily centered around ageism against women.

He hid behind fake names and images, and his comments were dripping with age-related criticism. Sheila's post featured screenshots of these derogatory remarks.

Sheila went on to emphasise the toxic nature of online trolls and misogynists who attack women based on their marital status, motherhood, and aging.

She highlighted the absurdity of age being used as an insult against women and the pervasiveness of ageism in society.

"Growing older will be used as an insult against you. How that even makes sense beggars belief. But it can and will happen. Age is the weapon fashioned against all women. What about men? I choose not to answer that, but men, please feel free to do so in the comments!" she wrote.

A central theme of her response was that growing older should not diminish anyone's existence or be a cause for shame or ridicule.

