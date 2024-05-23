The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Vivian's selfie moment with Steve Harvey divides fans [Photo]

Lynet Okumu

One of the most talked-about moments from a star-studded luncheon held at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia is a selfie taken by singer Vivian with American TV host and comedian Steve Harvey.

Kenyan President William Ruto and Family on U.S. State Visit: Star-Studded Luncheon at Tyler Perry Studios

Kenyan President William Ruto, accompanied by his family, is currently on a significant state visit to the United States.

As part of their visit, a star-studded luncheon was recently held at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

The luncheon saw the presence of several notable Kenyan personalities who have made significant strides in their respective fields.

Among the attendees were business magnate Wandia Gichuru of Vivo Fashion Group, American-based singer-songwriter Vivian, international star Kate Actress, and Kenyan producer, actor, and media personality Eddie Butita.

One of the most talked-about moments from the luncheon was a selfie taken by singer Vivian with American TV host and comedian Steve Harvey.

The photo, posted on Vivian's social media on May 22, quickly became a topic of discussion among netizens.

In the selfie, both Steve Harvey and another person, identified by netizens as Harvey's bodyguard, appeared to be looking away from the camera. This led to a flurry of comments in Vivian's comment section.

While some fans felt Vivian should have asked Steve Harvey for a proper photo, others congratulated her for seizing the opportunity to capture a moment with the media personality, regardless of the circumstances.

Vivian, who has been making a strong comeback in her music career, is also gearing up for a major performance at the Waka Waka Cultural Extravaganza in Dallas, Texas, on May 25.

In addition to her upcoming performance, Vivian recently released a new song titled "New Beginning," which is now available across all streaming platforms.

The 'Chum Chum' hitmaker is keen on rekindling her connection with fans through her new music and live performances.

During their U.S. visit, President Ruto also acknowledged Vivian's contributions to the music industry.

He shared a photo that featured Vivian making a speech during a meeting in the U.S.

This gesture from the President not only highlighted Vivian's influence but also showcased the support of the Kenyan government for its artists and cultural ambassadors.

Lynet Okumu
