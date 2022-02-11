RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Singer Vivian opens up on struggles about her illness and career in emotional post

Lord please don't take me before I make it work - Vivian

Kenyan musician Vivianne
Kenyan musician Vivianne

Kenyan musician Vivian (born Vivian Wambui) has disclosed that a company she signed a music distribution contract with, is frustrating her career.

Vivi also told her one million followers on Instagram that she was fighting to iron things out with Ngomma VAS, a music and video content aggregator, but her illness was hampering her efforts.

My biggest prayer is for God to heal me completely so I'm able to iron out my royalties. Lord please don't take me before I make it work.

I am so disappointed in Ngomma coz I have so much respect for the MD. Stop manipulating what you did not invest in! What is wrong with you??? We helped you build your company, let me and many others go in peace,” read part of her post.

She demanded to be given power over every song she had created with the help of her husband Sam West.

In a message to her fans, Vivian expressed optimism over the next phase of her career and promised to share more music.

The hitmaker has not released a song on her YouTube channel for more than three months.

“To all my music fans don't you worry there are some good things I have in store. No selfish businessman will kill this dream oh. Any unfairness is loud and clear even in God's eyes,” she signed off.

Vivian Kenya
Vivian Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

Messages of encouragement

Theemwalimurache - Pole Vivianne for your illness. May God heal you.

Antoneousul - Quick Recovery bestie ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Jamstamusic - Good morning sissy, I believe that everything will work under God's plan, and God's plan is not to harm you, but a plan for a better future filled with happiness and joy... You're a strong woman and I believe that God will come through and win those battles for you. I believe that every situation will be changed... Blessed day Vivi...

Nancymathenge9 - Woiyee my Vivi get well soon n from ur mouth to God's ears it is done🙏🙏

Bonitixy - Get well soon.Stay positive and strong everything will be okay eventually.If it was meant for you it will be always yours🙏

