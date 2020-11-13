Socialite Shakilla has publicly apologized to Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama, stating that all the things she said about having an affair with him were false, and that she had never met him.

Her apology comes barely two months after she claimed to have had an affair with the footballer who then paid her, some good money.

In her video apology, Shakilla said she was drunk and foolishly excited when she made the claims, as she went ahead to apologize to Wanyama’s family as well.

Socialite Shakilla publicly apologizes to Victor Wanyama after claiming to have had an affair with him (Video)

She also warned other young girls to be cautious of social media and the risk of being lured into chasing fame by people who only want to profit from their misery.

The socialite called on people who had published the video from Xtian Dela’s live, where she made the untrue claims to pull them down or face legal action.

“My name is Shakilla and I would like to take this opportunity to apologize to Victor Wanyama and say sorry about the horrible things that I said about him. I’ve never met Victor, neither has he paid me or had sex with me. I was drunk at the time and foolishly excited about being on Xtian Dela’s live show. I apologize to his family and I’m sorry for any pain that I may have caused.

Socialite Shakilla with Vlogger Xtian Dela

I would like to take this opportunity to warn young people about the dangers of social media and the risk of being enticed into chasing fame by those seeking to exploit us and profit from our mistakes. To those of you who’ve published the videos of the false statement I said about Victor, I urge you to pull down as legal consequences will be taken against you for publishing.

I’ve been warned by my advocates of the dangers that I’ve placed myself in and I appreciate this chance to make amends. You may not be lucky. Once again, I’m sorry to Victor and his family thank you,” said Shakilla.

Video

Wanyama sues

A few weeks ago, Victor Wanyama made real his threat and sued socialite Shakilla and vlogger Arthur Mandela, popularly known as Xtian Dela.

Wanyama’s lawyers filed the case at Milimani High Court on 6th October, suing the duo for scandalizing his good name and reputation.

In the suit, Shakilla and Dela were the 1st and 2nd defendants respectively and hearing was set for 10th November 2020 at 9 am.