Sonko's daughter Saumu Mbuvi reunites with ex, years after bitter split [Video]

This isn't the first time the couple has raised eyebrows since their breakup in 2017.

Is Saumu Mbuvi back with Ben Gatu?

On July 13, Ben Gatu shared a video on Instagram of him and Saumu partying together at an undisclosed location.

Businesswoman & daughter of former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, Saumu Mbuvi

The video showed the pair having a great time in a club, accompanied by another person. Saumu Mbuvi appeared happy and was seen dancing to the music, which caught the attention of many fans.

The speculation intensified when Saumu reposted the video on her account, proudly captioning it, "My baby daddy is better than yours."

The video hints at a friendly and possibly romantic reunion between the two, who are known for their co-parenting efforts.

Recently, Saumu has praised Gatu on social media, indicating they are on good terms. Gatu, in turn, has consistently shown appreciation for Saumu, especially on her birthdays.

A look back: Why did Saumu & Gatu break up?

Saumu Mbuvi and Ben Gatu's relationship began while they were both studying at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

They were often seen as the couple goals until their relationship ended in 2017, shortly after the birth of their daughter.

Reflecting on their past, Saumu revealed in a previous interview that their relationship was toxic. She admitted that falling in love at the young age of 21 was a mistake that significantly affected her mental health.

"My first relationship. I was only 21, young and naive, thinking the relationship would lead to marriage. It totally damaged me and left me in depression," Saumu confessed.

Saumu Mbuvi and Baby Daddy Ben Gatu

Saumu's relationship with Anwar Loitiptip

After her breakup with Gatu, Saumu moved on with former Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip. The couple had two children together but eventually parted ways in 2021.

Saumu accused Anwar of gender-based violence, allegations he denied. According to Anwar, he only hit Saumu once, unaware she had bipolar disorder.

He claimed her condition led to unpredictable behaviour, such as breaking things, shouting, and experiencing memory loss for up to a week.

Anwar suggested that Saumu's bipolar disorder had affected her previous relationships as well. "Even before we met, she had that problem, and that’s why all her boyfriends left her," he stated.

Senator Anwar Loitiptip and Saumu Mbuvi

Current status of Saumu & Gatu's relationship

While the video of Saumu and Gatu partying together has fueled rumours of a possible reconciliation, neither has confirmed the status of their relationship.

However, their ability to co-parent effectively and maintain a friendly rapport suggests they have found a way to move past their previous issues.