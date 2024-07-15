The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sonko's daughter Saumu Mbuvi reunites with ex, years after bitter split [Video]

Lynet Okumu

Saumu Mbuvi and her ex have a child together.

Businesswoman & daughter of former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, Saumu Mbuvi
Businesswoman & daughter of former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, Saumu Mbuvi

Businesswoman Saumu Mbuvi, daughter of former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, and her baby daddy, Ben Gatu, have left fans speculating about the state of their relationship after a recent video shared online.

Recommended articles

This isn't the first time the couple has raised eyebrows since their breakup in 2017.

On July 13, Ben Gatu shared a video on Instagram of him and Saumu partying together at an undisclosed location.

Businesswoman & daughter of former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, Saumu Mbuvi
Businesswoman & daughter of former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, Saumu Mbuvi Businesswoman & daughter of former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, Saumu Mbuvi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Mike Sonko's daughter Saumu Mbuvi hints at undergoing surgery for weight loss

The video showed the pair having a great time in a club, accompanied by another person. Saumu Mbuvi appeared happy and was seen dancing to the music, which caught the attention of many fans.

The speculation intensified when Saumu reposted the video on her account, proudly captioning it, "My baby daddy is better than yours."

The video hints at a friendly and possibly romantic reunion between the two, who are known for their co-parenting efforts.

Recently, Saumu has praised Gatu on social media, indicating they are on good terms. Gatu, in turn, has consistently shown appreciation for Saumu, especially on her birthdays.

READ: I don’t know how to stay Single- Saumu Mbuvi

Saumu Mbuvi and Ben Gatu's relationship began while they were both studying at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

They were often seen as the couple goals until their relationship ended in 2017, shortly after the birth of their daughter.

Reflecting on their past, Saumu revealed in a previous interview that their relationship was toxic. She admitted that falling in love at the young age of 21 was a mistake that significantly affected her mental health.

"My first relationship. I was only 21, young and naive, thinking the relationship would lead to marriage. It totally damaged me and left me in depression," Saumu confessed.

Saumu Mbuvi and Baby Daddy Ben Gatu
Saumu Mbuvi and Baby Daddy Ben Gatu Saumu Mbuvi and Baby Daddy Ben Gatu Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Saumu Mbuvi’s Baby Daddy Senator Anwar Loitiptip marries New Catch

After her breakup with Gatu, Saumu moved on with former Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip. The couple had two children together but eventually parted ways in 2021.

Saumu accused Anwar of gender-based violence, allegations he denied. According to Anwar, he only hit Saumu once, unaware she had bipolar disorder.

He claimed her condition led to unpredictable behaviour, such as breaking things, shouting, and experiencing memory loss for up to a week.

Anwar suggested that Saumu's bipolar disorder had affected her previous relationships as well. "Even before we met, she had that problem, and that’s why all her boyfriends left her," he stated.

From left: Anwar Loitiptip and Saumu Mbuvi
From left: Anwar Loitiptip and Saumu Mbuvi Senator Anwar Loitiptip and Saumu Mbuvi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Saumu Mbuvi confirms Senator baby daddy is a deadbeat

While the video of Saumu and Gatu partying together has fueled rumours of a possible reconciliation, neither has confirmed the status of their relationship.

However, their ability to co-parent effectively and maintain a friendly rapport suggests they have found a way to move past their previous issues.

Fans are curious to see if this recent display of camaraderie will lead to a rekindled romance or if Saumu and Gatu are simply setting an example of amicable co-parenting.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Charlene Ruto unveils her battle plan for surviving online onslaught

Charlene Ruto unveils her battle plan for surviving online onslaught

Sonko's daughter Saumu Mbuvi reunites with ex, years after bitter split [Video]

Sonko's daughter Saumu Mbuvi reunites with ex, years after bitter split [Video]

I'm wounded & hurt, I don't know what to do - Kathy Kiuna's emotional tribute to hubby

I'm wounded & hurt, I don't know what to do - Kathy Kiuna's emotional tribute to hubby

Vera Sidika reacts to Mukuru kwa Njenga horror as more bodies are recovered in Kware

Vera Sidika reacts to Mukuru kwa Njenga horror as more bodies are recovered in Kware

Anastacia Mukabwa overwhelmed by emotions as she returns from cancer treatment in India

Anastacia Mukabwa overwhelmed by emotions as she returns from cancer treatment in India

Kambua's message to daughter Nathalie as she celebrates 2nd birthday

Kambua's message to daughter Nathalie as she celebrates 2nd birthday

Phy honours protest victims in 'Nitawakumbusha' & other top songs of the week

Phy honours protest victims in 'Nitawakumbusha' & other top songs of the week

Mulamwah's list: Fresh faces proposed for Cabinet roles

Mulamwah's list: Fresh faces proposed for Cabinet roles

Gen Zs salute the 'Commander' as buzz builds for mega crusade [Dates & dress code]

Gen Zs salute the 'Commander' as buzz builds for mega crusade [Dates & dress code]

Trending

A screenshot image of Dr Ofweneke & his wife Maryanne Baraza on 'Hello Mr Right'

Ofweneke's wife delivers bold message about love & money in 1st TV appearance

Nanny Rosie (Facebook)

Nanny Rosie finally comes clean about her departure from Lebanon & pregnancy buzz

Allan Kiuna

Details of Bishop Allan Kiuna's memorial services to celebrate his legacy

The late Bishop Allan Kiuna with his wife Kathy Kiuna

Allan Kiuna Biography: Banking job, children, assets & Sh460 million cancer treatment