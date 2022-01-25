Saumu Mbuvi confirms Senator baby daddy is a deadbeat [Screenshot]

In a Q&A session via her Insta-stories, a curious fan sought to find out if the first-time Senator has been taking care of his daughter.

“Is Lamu Senator supporting his kid?" the fan asked.

Replying to the fan, Saumu disclosed that the legislator has never supported his child in any form, terming him as a total deadbeat.

“Deadbeat kabisa (completely), he has never supported a thing,” said Saumu Mbuvi.

Ms Mbuvi went on to state that she is presently not in a romantic relationship and happily so.

“Are you dating someone now?” asked another fan.

She replied: “Single and happy.”

Asked on the thing she hates the most Saumu replied: “How people can misjudge you because you come from a certain family.”

Saumu Mbuvi and Senator Anwar Loitiptip welcomed a bouncing baby girl in March 2020.

“Today morning we were blessed with a beautiful baby girl, and still it happens to be my firstborn's birthday as well as Women’s Day. I'm more than grateful to God for all his blessings. The day I became a mother was the most magical day of my life," read her post.

However, in February 2021, Ms Mbuvi made it public that she had parted ways with her baby daddy Loitiptip, over what she termed as a toxic relationship.

Ms Mbuvi went on to share a picture of her injured face, stating that the senator boyfriend almost killed her, adding that women should never allow men to be violent to them.

“These are the things he did to me… He almost killed me. I will forever fight for women to stand for their rights. Never allow a man to be violent to you,” said Saumu Mbuvi.

When a fan asked whether rumours that her 'husband' had cheated were true, Saumu denied that Senator Anwar Loitiptip had ever been a 'husband' to her.

“He was never my husband, I’m yet to let you know why I left him… Just a wannabe,” responded the mother of two.

Saumu Mbuvi, at the time also disclosed that the Senator was not supportive, "The man can't even take care of his own child. Anyway, this thing called life... I thank God I was born a hustler."

In March 2021, Saumu confessed that one of her biggest problem and struggle is that she doesn’t know how to stay single, as she is always rushing into a new relationship after a breakup.