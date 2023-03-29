ADVERTISEMENT
Sports presenter Fred Arocho leaves Radio Jambo after 14 years

Amos Robi

Arocho co-hosted The Weekend Warm-Up alongside Toldo Kuria and Diamond Okusimba

Radio Presenter Fred Arocho
Radio Presenter Fred Arocho

After 14 years on the airwaves, popular Radio Jambo sports presenter Fred Arocho has bid farewell to the station.

In a heartfelt statement on his Facebook page, Arocho expressed his gratitude to the management and staff of Radio Africa Group for their support and guidance over the years at the station.

"I cannot believe how time has flown, it's now 14 years since I joined Radio Africa Group, a place I have made home," Arocho wrote.

"My time at RAG has taught me a lot both as a broadcaster and as a person, I will forever be grateful for the guidance and support in my role as presenter, and now as I leave I do so with pride and much satisfaction," he added.

Throughout his tenure at Radio Jambo, Arocho had also developed a close relationship with his fans, who he thanked in his statement for their unwavering support.

"To my fans who make me who I am, thank you very much for the unwavering support," he wrote.

Radio Presenter Fred Arocho
Radio Presenter Fred Arocho Pulse Live Kenya

The sports commentator further thanked his former boss Carol Radul who she said was pivitol in him discovering his sporty side.

Arocho's departure marks the end of an era for Radio Jambo, where he was a beloved and respected figure among listeners and colleagues alike.

Over the years, he has built a reputation as one of the most knowledgeable and insightful sports presenters in the country, covering a wide range of sports and events with passion and professionalism.

Arocho also took the opportunity to thank his colleagues at Radio Jambo, who he described as a wonderful family.

Radio Presenter Fred Arocho
Radio Presenter Fred Arocho Pulse Live Kenya

At Radio Jambo, Arocho hosted the weekend sports show alongside Toldo Kuria and Diamond Okusimba.

Arocho is among the founding presenters at Radio Jambo alongside others such as Gidi Ogidi and Bramwel Mwololo.

Credible sources however indicate Arocho is joining Cape Media owned Radio 47 where he will partner with former Radio Maisha presenter Hassan Ali who is also a renowned sports commentator.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
