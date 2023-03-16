Popular DJ Immo has left Radio Maisha after seven years and joined the newly launched radio station Radio 47.
Top Radio Maisha DJ quits for new station after 7 years
The DJ will work alongside Manucho Manucho at his new place of work
Recommended articles
The announcement was made on Immo's Instagram page, where he expressed his gratitude for the time spent at Radio Maisha and his excitement for the new opportunity.
"Seven years seems like yesterday...Damn! It's been real...I am taking with me special memories of nothing but good times....for now, Adios Radio Maisha," he wrote.
DJ Immo worked alongside Clemmo and Mwende Macharia in the afternoon show and occasionally appeared on the morning and drive shows.
Other DJs Immo worked with include DJ 2one2, DJ Ian, and DJ Young, all of whom are still under the Standard Media Group-owned station.
At Radio 47, Immo will work alongside Manucho Manucho, who hosts the afternoon show. Besides radio, Immo will also work on TV47, which is a sister station to Radio 47.
Former Radio Maisha presenters who have joined Radio 47
The launch of Radio 47 has seen top Radio Maisha presenters leave the station for the new station owned by Cape Media.
Others who have moved to join the new station include Hassan Ali, Mbaruk Mwalimu, Beatrice Maganga, Billy Miya, and Emmanuel Mwashumbe.
Besides presenters, the radio station has also poached two senior editors from Radio Maisha, Lynda Oriaso and Geoffrey Mung’ou.
Lynda Oriaso was the Programs Controller and served since October 2015. Furthermore, she has over 15 years of experience in broadcast journalism and had also worked at Nation FM as a radio presenter.
Mung'ou, on the other hand, is a senior news editor and also occasionally hosted the Nuru ya Lugha show.
Changes at Radio Maisha after mass exits
The mass exodus at Radio Maisha saw a number of changes effected in a bid to fill the gaps left.
Anthony Ndiema was appointed the head of radio and will oversee all programs run at the station.
A number of presenters also joined the station to fill the slots left by their predecessors. Among those who joined included Solomon Zully, Kassim Mbui, and Nzula Makosi.
The changes at Standard Media Group have also been felt by other stations, including KTN News and Vybz Radio, which have also seen a good number of presenters leave for other jobs.
Most of the KTN News presenters joined rival NTV, while others went for other jobs.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke