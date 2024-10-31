The sports category has moved to a new website.

Secret to Stephanie Kiuna's tight-knit family life, far from immediate relatives

Lynet Okumu

Stephanie Kiuna's secret for a united family life far from immediate relatives.

Stephanie Kiuna with her husband
Stephanie Kiuna with her husband
  • Stephanie Kiuna shares valuable tip for a united family life far from immediate relatives.
  • Meal prepping has been the secret to her family's balance and happiness in Austria.
  • Stephanie encourages others facing a busy lifestyle to try it.

Stephanie Kiuna, daughter of Bishop Kathy Kiuna, has shared a valuable tip that’s been keeping her family happy and stress-free.

Living in Austria with her partner Nathan and their two children, Stephanie says she’s found a way to simplify family life, even without immediate family around for support.

In a recent post, Stephanie revealed that meal prepping has been the secret to her family's balance.

Stephanie Kiuna with her husband
Stephanie Kiuna with her husband

READ: Stephanie Kiuna breaks year-long silence with special family moments [Video]

In an Instagram post on October 30, the mother of two explained how setting aside a few hours each week to prepare meals has made a noticeable difference in their lives.

“Meal prepping has seriously been a game-changer for me and my little family. Living in Austria with my 2 little ones and my partner Nathan (without immediate family around) means we've had to find our own ways to balance it all—work, family time, and healthy eating!” she wrote.

Without the need for last-minute meal planning, Stephanie and Nathan can focus on spending quality time with their children, a luxury that’s sometimes hard to come by when living far from extended family.

“Setting aside just a few hours each week has saved us money, kept us eating better, and gives us way more time together instead of scrambling for dinner last minute,” she shared.

Stephanie Kiuna with her child
Stephanie Kiuna with her child

READ: Kathy Kiuna explains why she's active in church despite losing hubby

Meal prepping has also benefited Stephanie's family financially. With thoughtful planning, they can save on grocery bills by buying in bulk and reducing food waste.

Additionally, Stephanie noted that meal prepping has improved their eating habits, as it allows them to prepare healthier options in advance, avoiding the temptation of fast food or unhealthy alternatives.

Stephanie encourages others facing a busy lifestyle to try meal prepping. “If you’re feeling the daily grind weighing on you, try meal prepping—it might just make life a little easier!” she suggests. Her advice is particularly helpful for young families or anyone trying to balance work, family, and health.

Meal prepping is the practice of preparing meals or ingredients in advance to save time, stay organized, and eat healthier throughout the week.

The goal is to have ready-to-eat or easy-to-assemble meals, making it simpler to stick to a balanced diet and avoid fast food or unhealthy options.

To successfully practice meal prepping, it’s essential to have a clear plan, an organized approach, and a few reliable tools. Here’s a guide to help you meal prep efficiently and effectively:

  • Decide on the Meals: Determine which meals you want to prep in advance—breakfast, lunch, dinner, or snacks. Start with one or two meals to keep things manageable.
  • Choose recipes: Pick a few simple, versatile recipes with ingredients that can be used across multiple meals. For example, roasted vegetables or grilled chicken can work in salads, wraps, and grain bowls.
  • Create a shopping list: Once you’ve chosen recipes, make a grocery list with everything you’ll need. This helps prevent last-minute trips to the store and ensures you have everything ready for prep day.
How to successfully practice meal prepping
How to successfully practice meal prepping
  • Use airtight, BPA-free containers: Look for containers that are microwave-safe, freezer-friendly, and leak-proof. Glass or high-quality plastic containers are ideal.
  • Divide portions: Containers with compartments are great for portion control and keeping different components of your meal fresh.
  • Label containers: Label each container with the contents and the date it was prepared to keep track of freshness.
  • Pick a prep day: Set aside one or two days each week, such as Sunday and Wednesday, to prepare meals. Blocking out a few hours will help you stay focused and organized.
  • Multitask: Make the most of your time by cooking ingredients that require longer times first (like grains or roasted vegetables) while chopping vegetables or preparing salads on the side.
How to successfully practice meal prepping
How to successfully practice meal prepping
  • Prepare ingredients for multiple recipes: If your recipes share ingredients like chicken, rice, or vegetables, cook a large batch and use it across different meals. For example, cook a large batch of quinoa for use in salads, grain bowls, and side dishes.
  • Mix and match: Choose ingredients with complementary flavors to create multiple meal variations, which helps prevent boredom. For instance, roasted vegetables, grains, and proteins can be paired differently each day.
  • Add Fresh Elements: Keep some ingredients fresh, like greens or herbs, to add a final touch before eating. This can elevate flavors and textures.
  • Fridge and Freezer Organization: Place perishable meals in the fridge and save freezer space for meals that will be eaten later in the week. For example, meals for the latter half of the week can go in the freezer.
How to successfully practice meal prepping
How to successfully practice meal prepping
  • Include Protein, Fiber, and Healthy Fats: Ensure each meal contains protein vegetables, whole grain, and healthy fats (e.g., avocado, nuts) for sustained energy.
  • Mind portions: Use portion control to avoid over-eating and ensure each meal is balanced.
Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu, a Masinde Muliro University graduate, is a skilled journalist who blends storytelling with creativity, covering entertainment, lifestyle, business, and health, crafting narratives that resonate deeply with the audience.
