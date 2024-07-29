Kathy Kiuna explains why she's active in church despite losing hubby

The mother of three, who buried her husband on July 17 and was named Bishop of the church on July 21, has since been consistently present at church services.

Kathy Kiuna pleads with congregants to understand her

During a recent JCC service, Kathy shared her reasons for being so active, clarifying that her presence does not mean she isn’t mourning.

New JCC Bishop Kathy Kiuna Pulse Live Kenya

"They keep asking how I am feeling. I'm like, 'God!... Please don't ask, because you don't want the answer.' I'm all over the place," she said.

She elaborated, "Today I believe, then tomorrow I'm like, how? Today I walk into church, look at the amazing pictures of this hunk of a man and I'm like, baby how? Why? Please just allow me to be all over the place."

Kathy Kiuna explains why she's been all over

Kathy emphasised that everyone grieves differently and asked for understanding. "I'm the type to think about a lot of things. Right now, I might want to lock myself up, but I'm not that type. Today I can lock myself up and cry all day, but I will still rise up and try again. People do it differently. I'm in, out, I'm all over the place. Just understand me."

Rev Kathy Kiuna (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

Acknowledging the shared grief within the church community, she added, "We have JCC church and so all of us are grieving. I don't want to sit back and let everybody grieve just like that. I have to be here. We have to walk the journey together."

Kathy Kiuna's promise to her late husband

In an emotional moment at JCC Paradise on July 17, Reverend Kathy Kiuna made a touching promise to her late husband, Bishop Allan Kiuna.

She expressed her determination to continue the work they started together.

"I want to make a promise to you, baby. Honey, you raised me well. I did not even know I could preach, but you saw it, honey. And you said, 'You can do this.' You called it out. And I have been doing that with you urging me every step of the way," she said.

Rev Kathy Kiuna and late Bishop Allan Kiuna (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

