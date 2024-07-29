The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Kathy Kiuna explains why she's active in church despite losing hubby

Lynet Okumu

Bishop Kathy Kiuna shares her reasons for being so active, clarifying that her presence does not mean she isn’t mourning her husband the late Bishop Allan Kiuna.

Rev Kathy Kiuna (Instagram)
Rev Kathy Kiuna (Instagram)

Days after losing the late Bishop Allan Kiuna, Lady Bishop Kathy Kiuna of Jubilee Christian Church (JCC) has addressed why she remains highly active in church activities.

Recommended articles

The mother of three, who buried her husband on July 17 and was named Bishop of the church on July 21, has since been consistently present at church services.

During a recent JCC service, Kathy shared her reasons for being so active, clarifying that her presence does not mean she isn’t mourning.

ADVERTISEMENT
New JCC Bishop Kathy Kiuna
New JCC Bishop Kathy Kiuna New JCC Bishop Kathy Kiuna Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kathy Kiuna finally reveals reason daughter Stephanie did not attend Bishop's burial

"They keep asking how I am feeling. I'm like, 'God!... Please don't ask, because you don't want the answer.' I'm all over the place," she said.

She elaborated, "Today I believe, then tomorrow I'm like, how? Today I walk into church, look at the amazing pictures of this hunk of a man and I'm like, baby how? Why? Please just allow me to be all over the place."

ADVERTISEMENT

Kathy emphasised that everyone grieves differently and asked for understanding. "I'm the type to think about a lot of things. Right now, I might want to lock myself up, but I'm not that type. Today I can lock myself up and cry all day, but I will still rise up and try again. People do it differently. I'm in, out, I'm all over the place. Just understand me."

Rev Kathy Kiuna (Instagram)
Rev Kathy Kiuna (Instagram) Rev Kathy Kiuna (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Two times Kathy Kiuna sought Mum's help to resolve conflicts with her late hubby

Acknowledging the shared grief within the church community, she added, "We have JCC church and so all of us are grieving. I don't want to sit back and let everybody grieve just like that. I have to be here. We have to walk the journey together."

ADVERTISEMENT

In an emotional moment at JCC Paradise on July 17, Reverend Kathy Kiuna made a touching promise to her late husband, Bishop Allan Kiuna.

She expressed her determination to continue the work they started together.

"I want to make a promise to you, baby. Honey, you raised me well. I did not even know I could preach, but you saw it, honey. And you said, 'You can do this.' You called it out. And I have been doing that with you urging me every step of the way," she said.

Rev Kathy Kiuna and late Bishop Allan Kiuna (Instagram)
Rev Kathy Kiuna and late Bishop Allan Kiuna (Instagram) Rev Kathy Kiuna and late Bishop Allan Kiuna (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kathy Kiuna's sister: I talked Kathy out of dumping Allan when they were still dating

ADVERTISEMENT

Kathy vowed to uphold and continue their shared vision and mission, ensuring that their work would live on. "Look what the Lord has done. I just want to tell you, honey, we will make you proud. That he who began the good work in us is faithful to complete it... We will make you proud, honey," she declared, her faith and commitment evident in every word.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nyaboke Moraa's baby daddy leaves everything to God after death of their daughter

Nyaboke Moraa's baby daddy leaves everything to God after death of their daughter

Kathy Kiuna explains why she's active in church despite losing hubby

Kathy Kiuna explains why she's active in church despite losing hubby

Teacher Cillah's emotional message to Njugush for honouring her at his show [Video]

Teacher Cillah's emotional message to Njugush for honouring her at his show [Video]

Nyaboke Moraa loses only daughter weeks after brother's death

Nyaboke Moraa loses only daughter weeks after brother's death

Don't cover up – Mulamwah vents as he accuses Carol Sonnie of lying

Don't cover up – Mulamwah vents as he accuses Carol Sonnie of lying

How TTNT 5 went down in style with Njugush & Wakavinye dazzling fans at the sold out event

How TTNT 5 went down in style with Njugush & Wakavinye dazzling fans at the sold out event

Yvette Obura beams with joy as daughter Mueni performs with Bahati, Diana reacts

Yvette Obura beams with joy as daughter Mueni performs with Bahati, Diana reacts

Singer Bey T explains significant changes in her life & assurance to fans in birthday message

Singer Bey T explains significant changes in her life & assurance to fans in birthday message

5 key facts about the Pulse Influencer Awards

5 key facts about the Pulse Influencer Awards

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tanzanian Gospel singer Bonny Mwaitege

8 interesting facts about 'Mke Mwema' singer Bonny Mwaitege

A screenshot image of content creator Carol Sonie

Tears of joy! Carol Sonie hits new heights on YouTube

Tanzanian Gospel singer Bonny Mwaitege

Nimemwambia mama - Bonny Mwaitege turns to President Suluhu after false death reports

News anchor Shiksha Arora

News anchor Shiksha Arora finds new home after leaving KBC