ADVERTISEMENT
My mum gave up - Stevo Simple Boy recalls battle with illness that nearly killed him

Lynet Okumu

Stevo Simple Boy details the severe illness that pushed him to the edge

Stephen Otieno Adera, widely known as Stevo Simple Boy, opened up about a chapter of his life that he had never shared before.

The conversation delved into the environment in which he was raised and its potential impact on his mental health.

Trudy Kitui wasted no time addressing a question many had pondered about Steve Simple Boy's past. She asked if the environment in which he grew up had affected his mental health.

"As a child, I lived in Oyugis until Class 7. There was a time when I fell seriously ill to the point of death. I died, but it was through the grace of God that I was resurrected. He gave me life again," Stevo Simple Boy recounted.

He went on to describe the challenging circumstances surrounding his illness. Despite his mother's efforts to seek medical help, including hospital visits, injections, and medications, the situation seemed bleak.

Stevo Simple Boy vividly recalled his mother giving up, thinking he was gone. However, against all odds, he defied death.

"Mamangu alinipeleka hospitali, nikadungwa shindano, nikapewa madawa, but hazikuwa zinafanya kazi. Mama aligive up akasema huyu ashaenda," he said.

Trudy Kitui also addressed the criticisms and challenges that Steve Simple Boy has faced, especially concerning comments from fans and others in the music industry.

Stevo Simple Boy expressed that one thing that truly gets him down is when people doubt his ability to survive or accomplish anything independently.

"People perceive me as if I'm not an artist. As if I'm incapable. I am human, just like you, and I put in the effort. It's not that I have a lot of money, but I manage and also help others little by little," Steve Simple Boy shared.

In a powerful message, Steve Simple Boy urged people not to judge him or anyone based on appearances.

He emphasised that every individual is important in the eyes of God, and it depends on one's actions. He encouraged a perspective that goes beyond superficial judgments, highlighting the divine purpose behind each person's existence.

"Don't judge a book by its cover. There is God's grace within. Every human being is important in God's eyes. It depends on one's deeds. Don't judge. God knows why He created Steve," he stated.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
