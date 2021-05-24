RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Stivo Simple Boy loses Instagram Account to Hackers

Singer Stivo Simple Boy has taken to social media announcing that his Instagram account has been hacked.

Using his Facebook account, the ‘Mihadarati’ singer urged his fans to follow his new page and impressively not letting the hacking get to him.

“Instagram yangu imehackiwa.. but wahenga walisema kuvunjika kwa mwiko si mwisho wa kusonga sembe..Ausio?,”

In a case of musicians getting hacked quite often…

Just the other day, musician KRG the Don of Fast Cash Music Group lost his YouTube channel to hackers who demanded Tsh. 100 Million( Ksh.4,633,047) in exchange for the account.

However, days later, he managed to recover account although fans accused him of Clout Chasing and claimed that it was a publicity stunt to promote his new album.

Nameless, Dr.Ofweneke and Nick Odhiambo have also recently fallen victim to hacking with their social media accounts getting compromised.

