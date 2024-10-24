Super Metro chief inspector Muturi responds to claims of 'eating' funeral funds

The funeral service of Gerald Mwangi, also known as Makanga Bae, took a tragic turn on Wednesday, October 23, after family members publicly accused some organisers of mishandling funds intended for his send-off.

Tensions rose during the ceremony, with accusations flying about the mismanagement of money that was supposed to cover funeral costs.

Muturi Wa Super Metro at the centre of Makanga's Bae's burial dispute

Muturi Wa Super Metro, one of the key organisers found himself at the heart of the controversy.

The family claimed that despite numerous promises during the planning phase, they never received any money.

This has led to outrage, with family members accusing him of failing to provide the necessary financial support for Mwangi’s burial.

Muturi, however, has strongly defended himself. Taking to TikTok on October 24, Muturi explained how the funds were allocated. He broke down the expenses, stating that the money raised had been used to cover various aspects of the funeral.

"I have been unfairly tarnished for doing the right thing, but I will not stop helping people," Muturi, who is also the Chief Inspector of Supermetro, stated. He denied any wrongdoing, saying he had not stolen any funds meant for Gerald Mwangi’s burial.

Muturi's side of the story

Muturi accused some of Mwangi’s family members of focusing on their own financial gain instead of the funeral arrangements. He detailed how the funds were spent, beginning with settling a substantial hospital bill.

Muturi explained that the first hospital bill came to over Sh600,000, and the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), only covered the bed charges. "I pulled some strings and managed to get Sh358,000 covered, leaving a balance of Sh212,000," he said. He then mobilised people to raise the remaining amount, which was eventually paid in full.

He also mentioned a second instance when the hospital waived a subsequent bill. However, he accused Mwangi’s mother of taking the money that was supposed to cover this waived bill and snatching the receipt as well.

Muturi provided further details about the funeral expenses. "We agreed on a coffin that cost Sh50,000, and with flowers and the hearse, the total was a little over Sh70,000," he said.

He added that they had agreed to hire a caterer for the burial at a cost of Sh80,000 to feed the friends and mourners attending the service.

However, on the day the payment was supposed to be made, the family showed up at the office and caused chaos.

Muturi reveals how Makanga Bae's family treated his wife

Muturi also clarified the matter regarding a contribution of Sh200 from matatu drivers and conductors per vehicle, which amounted to Sh63,000. He stated that he had authorised this money to be given to Mwangi’s wife, Jeni.

However, when the family found out, they claimed they did not recognise her as his wife and insisted they had not authorised the payment.

In response, the chairman instructed that Sh63,000 be deducted from Muturi’s salary and given to the family, which was done.

Muturi described how the situation escalated. “The wife, Jeni, refused the money and told them that since I had been doing good for my husband, she returned the Sh63,000 we had sent. The office also gave out Sh30,000, which is the usual amount they provide. They later said that money was insufficient, so they added another Sh20,000. That’s when they started attacking me.”

Conclusion

