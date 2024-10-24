Blame game at Makanga Bae's burial as family raises complaints [Video]

As the family gathered to bid him farewell, tensions ran high, with accusations of mishandled finances overshadowing the sombre occasion.

Family expresses discontent

During the emotional service, a family member stood up to voice their frustration, expressing that Mwangi’s burial did not reflect the dignity they had hoped to accord him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The late Gerald Mwangi, ‘Makanga Bae' Pulse Live Kenya

The family member lamented how the event, which should have been a moment of respect, had turned into an upsetting spectacle.

"Watu hawa wote wametukosea kama family hatukutaka kuzika ndugu yetu vile munamuona yuko hapo Gerald vile amewekwa hapo si sawa," the family member said, explaining their dissatisfaction with how the burial was conducted.

She went on to state that the contributions raised by Gerald's friends were not being reflected in the arrangements.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to them, the funeral was supposed to be a grand send-off, worthy of Gerald’s memory.

"Gerald sisi tulitaka tumsend off kiheshima lakini kuna maneno ya group marafiki wa Gerald wamekuja kuchangia… kulikuwa kukae kama paradise sababu Gerald hii ndio siku yake ya mwisho hapa duniani," she added.

The late Gerald Mwangi, ‘Makanga Bae' Pulse Live Kenya

Accusations against key organiser

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the key figures accused was a man named Muturi, who, according to the family, was responsible for overseeing the group that raised the funds.

The family member alleged that Muturi had failed to provide the necessary support, claiming that the family received no money, despite promises made during the planning process.

"Muturi alisema alinunua maji na alinunua chakula, siku ya Leo apa hakuna maji, hakuna chakula mambo yote imefanywa na Muturi na Kajuju na Teddy," they stated.

The situation became more distressing as the family revealed that Gerald’s mother had considered taking her own life due to the emotional strain caused by the funeral group’s internal conflicts.

"Mamake Gerald alikuwa Jana alikuwa anataka kujiua sababu ya maneno Ile iko kwa group… Jamani kama hamwezi kumpa mama Gerald heshima kwanini msimpe Gerald heshima yake," the family member tearfully expressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mixed reactions from attendees

While the family directed their anger towards Muturi and other organisers, some funeral attendees were heard defending him.

There were murmurs suggesting that the family had also made mistakes in handling the situation, with some voices claiming that the accusations against Muturi were unjust.

ADVERTISEMENT