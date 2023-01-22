ADVERTISEMENT
Vybz Radio unveils Sheila Kwamboka's replacement days after she quit

Amos Robi

Sheila Kwamboka quit Vybz Radio to join Radio Africa-owned Kiss 100

Radio personality Sheila Kwamboka
Radio personality Sheila Kwamboka

Former Hot 96 Radio Presenter Hannah Gitau, popularly known as Annitah Raey has been unveiled as the new morning show host on Standard Group-owned Vybz Radio to replace Sheila Kwamboka.

Anita Raey who boasts of a lengthy time on radio will host the morning show alongside Kelvin Matara.

Anita Raey who first went on air on Friday, January 20 said she had missed being on radio, sending her gratitude to her bosses who gave he the opportunity to be back on air.

“I missed the mic and well I miss the good vibes,” Anitah wrote on her Instagram page.

Before joining Vybz Radio, the mother of one worked for Ghetto Radio, Milele FM, Radio Jambo and Hot 96 where she later resigned from what she termed as toxic bosses.

Raey mentioned that resigning was the best decision she ever made in her 30s because her job was becoming unbearable and slowly pushing her towards suicide.

She stated that Radio will always remain to be her first love, but she had decided to choose herself over any job that will take away her Joy.

Anita Raey joins Vybz Radio to replace Sheila Kwamboka who shifted camp to join Radio Africa Group.

The news was announced by Group Chief Operating Officer, Martin Khafafa who was excited to receive the radio host.

Our quest for continuous improvement is tremendous. Sheila Kwamboka better known as Kwambox has joined Radio Africa Group,” he said

Radio personality Sheila Kwamboka
Radio personality Sheila Kwamboka

I'm hoping that Kwambox as an addition will not only give listeners a chance to enjoy bigger, better, more engaging radio but also give advertisers a chance you know to get products articulated and well connected to consumers," Khafafa added.

Kwamboka joins Radio Africa to replace Kamene Goro who is exiting the station after three years.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
