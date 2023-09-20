The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nimefeel ni kama nachomeka - Thee Pluto loses account with over 970K followers

Lynet Okumu

Thee Pluto heartbroken after TikTok shuts down account teeming with almost one million followers

Kenyan content creator, David Ndegwa popularly known as Thee Pluto
Kenyan content creator, David Ndegwa popularly known as Thee Pluto

Popular Content Creator Thee Pluto has shared some disheartening news with his followers.

Recommended articles

The creator, known for his engaging content on various social media platforms, disclosed that his TikTok account boasting a substantial following of 977, 000 followers had been banned.

In a YouTube video posted on Wednesday, Thee Pluto expressed his disappointment but assured his audience that he's taking it in stride.

ADVERTISEMENT
Popular content creator Robert Ndegwa Kamau,' Thee Pluto'
Popular content creator Robert Ndegwa Kamau,' Thee Pluto' Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Felicity Shiru rains cash on Thee Pluto

He mentioned that while he usually refrains from sharing sad news, this situation compelled him to update his fans.

"It's not likely of me to share sad news with my fans, lakini leo situation inabidi i have to share this with you guys. Nafeel vibaya but siwezi lia. My TikTok account of 977K followers has been banned," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thee Pluto shed light on the reason behind the sudden ban. He revealed that the ban stemmed from a seemingly innocent action, which he was unaware was against TikTok's policies.

He mentioned that in one of his TikTok videos, he had casually shared his phone number in response to requests from a few friends. Unbeknownst to him, this violated TikTok's guidelines.

Thee Pluto
Thee Pluto Pulse Live Kenya

VOTE for YouTube influencer of the year on the Pulse Influencer Awards 2023!

He admitted to not being aware that sharing personal contact information directly on the platform was against the rules.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I never knew until it was banned that makosa ilikuwa yangu. So now there is something i had shared on my TikTok and some o my two three friends walikuwa wameitisha my number. Nikasema WhatsApp me na nikaeka number yangu. Sikujua you are suppossed to do that," he said.

Thee Pluto expressed his frustration and disappointment, acknowledging the emotional toll that losing an account with such a massive following has taken on him.

Thee Pluto
Thee Pluto Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Thee Pluto lands lucrative deal hours after revealing daughter's face

ADVERTISEMENT

He mentioned that he had been nurturing this account since 2018 and was on the verge of reaching a million followers.

Feeling as if he had been suddenly thrust into a realm of intense heat, Thee Pluto urged his followers to be cautious and avoid falling into similar traps.

"It is an account that i opened way back in 2018 na i was almost a million. Ilibidi nitoke kwa ofisi nitoe stress. Nimefeel ni kama nachomeka manze," he said.

Thee Pluto
Thee Pluto Pulse Live Kenya

He shared this experience to educate others about the importance of adhering to platform rules, cautioning against blindly sharing personal information, and reminding everyone to remain vigilant against potential scams.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kennedy Rapudo gets real about relationship with baby mama

Kennedy Rapudo gets real about relationship with baby mama

Joy and tears as Sonko sees off daughter to London for 4 years

Joy and tears as Sonko sees off daughter to London for 4 years

Audiomack to feature 9 Kenyan artists in ‘Keep The Beat Going’ campaign [List]

Audiomack to feature 9 Kenyan artists in ‘Keep The Beat Going’ campaign [List]

Nimefeel ni kama nachomeka - Thee Pluto loses account with over 970K followers

Nimefeel ni kama nachomeka - Thee Pluto loses account with over 970K followers

Ex-cop Linda Okello curious how her tight skirt photo resurfaces every December

Ex-cop Linda Okello curious how her tight skirt photo resurfaces every December

Madam Boss meets the General: Miguna challenges Akothee to disclose hubby’s true background

Madam Boss meets the General: Miguna challenges Akothee to disclose hubby’s true background

Kenyan mum struggles to recognise daughter after spending 1.5 years apart

Kenyan mum struggles to recognise daughter after spending 1.5 years apart

Family reveals how 'Sipangwingwi' producer died, announces burial date

Family reveals how 'Sipangwingwi' producer died, announces burial date

Kwambox explains why she avoids dating artists after Nameless' viral dance

Kwambox explains why she avoids dating artists after Nameless' viral dance

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tanzanian gospel artist Christina Shusho

Christina Shusho lauds Diamond after making stage entrance in coffin

Media personality Ciru Muriuki

Ciru Muriuki finally announces engagement to 'Makutano Junction' actor

Wakavinye acquires new car

Wakavinye's new ride rivals husband's Toyota Prado

KTN News anchor Zubeidah Kananu Koome

Phone call to a veteran news anchor that landed Zubeidah Koome KTN job