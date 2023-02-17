Nduru Man reveals he's battling Leukaemia

Speaking during an interview with YouTube creator 2mbili, Asunya conveyed that he has blood cancer, which sometimes limits him from creating his content.

"Lakini unajua kuna ugonjwa flani inaitwa Leukemia, sometimes symptoms ziko. Kuna vitu naeza do but unajua mi hu-risk.

"(There is a condition known as Leukaemia. There are things I can do, but sometimes there are symptoms, and I still risk)," nduru man said.

Pulse Live Kenya

The fast-rising TikTok creator said that, unlike other people, he chose to keep the condition private because it is a personal matter.

"Mi nakuanga mtu mpersonal sana. Watu wako different, kuna wasee wanapenda kushare na watu au wanaweka kwa mtandao.

"(I keep my issues private. People are different. Some share their issues while others post on social media)," he said.

According to Asunya, sometimes the effects of the condition are too much, and he cannot continue with normal creation as before.

"So unapatanga nikiwa hivo siezi fanya hiyo kitu. Nimetulia for like miezi nne sijadoo hiyo stuff.

"(Sometimes, when it strikes, I can't scream. I have not been creating content for four months)," he said.

Nduru man said he had not been able to share content since his last viral video in July 2022, where he shouted former President Uhuru Kenyatta's name outside State House.

Pulse Live Kenya

The father of one revealed that he had been resting after going to the hospital and is running a delivery business in Nairobi's central business district.

Nduru Man's rise to fame

Asunya rose to fame in 2022 after the video from outside the State House.

His name 'nduru man' was coined from the kind of content he posts, having long been known as Lunatic Wazimu, which was his Kawangware street name before he became famous. He said that screaming was just a way of making his fans happy.

He announced that he was taking a break from social media and content creation in July 2022 after he was arrested for screaming outside then-Deputy President William Ruto's residence in Karen.

Pulse Live Kenya

He said that after the incident, he had to cry and beg security not to beat him up.

"I was in Karen to do some deliveries there, and I asked about where the DP's residence is. I decided to create my content outside. I was arrested and taken to Karen police station, where I spent the better part of the day," he said.