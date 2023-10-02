TikToker sets sight on Samidoh's heart, ready to cook her way to love

With his soulful music and charismatic stage presence, he has become a music icon in the country. However, it's not just his musical talent that has people talking; it's his complex love life.

Samidoh shares two children with nominated Senator Karen Nyamu and three with his wife Edday Nderitu. Over time, he has received numerous proposals from women who openly express their affection for him.

Comedian Nanjala confesses love for Samidoh

Recently, comedian Irine Nanjala, took to TikTok to openly confess her desires for the singer.

She declared her love for Samidoh, in a video playfully mentioning that she has qualities that might attract him.

"Samidoh aki nakutaka. Mimi ni mtoto mluhya, nimebeba zigwembe. Sasa kuanzia leo, Karen Nyamu ujipange. Hata wewe ulinyang'anyana. Sahi tunashare coz sharing is caring," she said.

She continued by emphasising her skills, such as farming and cooking, playfully suggesting that she could make Samidoh gain a few extra kilos with her delicious meals.

"Mimi ni msichana najua kazi. Najua kulima shamba, nitakulisha vizuri at least utanona. Nataka at least uincrease kilo unone Samidoh. Samidoh nakutaka na nakupenda sana. I love you so much Samidoh. Nimeshindwa kujizuia imebidi niseme," Nanjala confessed

Netizens react after woman pours heart out to Samidoh

Nanjala's confession created a buzz in the comment section, with netizens tagging Samidoh, urging him to acknowledge the overwhelming affection and explain what his secret might be to captivate these women.

Samidoh, however, has maintained a calm demeanor in the face of the proposal, leaving Nanjala eagerly awaiting his response.

Samidoh's personal life has been a subject of interest for his fans. He and his wife Edday Nderitu have been separated for several months since she moved to the United States with their children.

