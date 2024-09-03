The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kinuthia talks breast enlargement procedure to prepare for parenthood

Lynet Okumu

Kenyan TikToker and cross-dresser Kelvin Kinuthia has revealed that he has been in a relationship for two years, noting that his partner is still quite young.

TikToker Kinuthia
TikToker Kinuthia

Kenyan TikToker and cross-dresser Kelvin Kinuthia recently shared some intimate details about his life, shedding light on his relationships, future aspirations, and personal struggles.

Known for his vibrant online presence, Kinuthia’s latest revelations offer a deeper glimpse into his world.

In a recent interview with Eve, Kinuthia candidly discussed his current romantic life. He revealed that he has been in a relationship for nearly two years, though he was cautious not to divulge too much.

TikToker Kinuthia
TikToker Kinuthia

Kinuthia hinted that his partner is not an elderly, contrary to some assumptions.

"Si mzungu mzee… Ni myoung. Nimekuwa kwa relationships mingi hata sidhani naweza kuhasabu. The longest was two years. But ya sahi inaenda kufika 2 years. Ni kucheza tu chini ya maji," Kinuthia explained, indicating that his current relationship has been stable and ongoing for almost two years.

Kinuthia emphasised the importance of keeping personal relationships private. Despite his close bond with his mother, he prefers to keep the details of his love life between himself and his partner.

He believes that involving third parties can potentially harm the relationship.

"It's your thing. It's you who is dating. Utaleta watu kwa relationship yako alafu wakuje waharibu. Wazazi wajue tu but kuna boundaries," Kinuthia said, underscoring his belief in maintaining privacy within relationships.

Kelvin Kinuthia
Kelvin Kinuthia

When asked about his thoughts on having children, Kinuthia admitted that he has not given it much serious consideration.

However, he mentioned the possibility of having two children in the future, if the right circumstances arise.

"Sijawahi kaa chini nikapiga hesabu ya kuwa na watoto. It's possible but naona inataka kukaa chini vizuri. But maybe two wakienda sana. Akitaka sita heri hiyo relationship iishe," Kinuthia said, reflecting on the idea of parenthood with a cautious optimism.

Kinuthia also opened up about his plans for undergoing a breast enlargement procedure. He explained that he has been considering the procedure for some time but was initially deterred by the high cost.

"Kuna procedure nataka kuenda. Mnaona navaanga nguo na hakuna kitu ya kushikilia… Si kubwa but something," he revealed, discussing his desire for a subtle enhancement.

Kelvin Kinuthia
Kelvin Kinuthia
The cost of the procedure, ranging from 1.3 to 1.6 million shillings, was a significant factor in his decision-making process. Kinuthia noted that while the expense is substantial, he remains hopeful and determined to pursue the procedure once he can afford it.

"I've done my research but cost ilinishtua. About one point something million. Hiyo ni deposit ya gari mzima. Between 1.3M to 1.6M hapo. But nikipata pesa mzuri ntaenda. Ni kitu nilianza kufikiria last month," Kinuthia added, highlighting the financial challenge but also his commitment to achieving his personal goals.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
