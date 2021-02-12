This week on our hot and entertaining segment #UhondoMtaani we focus the spotlight on top stories making headlines in the Entertainment industry.

Zari Hassan fires back at critics claiming new relationship won’t last

Zari Hassan's post

Socialite Zari Hassan hit out at critics claiming affair with her new man branded “Dark Stallion” won't last.

In post seen by Pulse Live, Ms Hassan said that she doesn't care if the relationship will last or not, but she is already having a good time with her new boyfriend.

She added that in case the relationship goes south, Netizens have nothing to lose because they are not part of it.

"Most miserable people will want to see you in their WhatsApp group. Don't count me in that category a beg. I refuse to be one of you. Happiness lives here. If it ends in tears let it, what will you as a person lose?" wrote Zari Hassan.

In a separate post, she wrote “Don't break my little hand eer I mean my (love) Mr man. Call him the Dark Stallion,"

For past few days, Ms Hassan has been flaunting her new bae on social media, but most of her photos captured strategically with her man's face hidden.

Anita Nderu’s reaction after Netizens resurfaced deleted photo of her new Bae

Anita Nderu with her new Boyfriend

Media Personality Anita Nderu reacted sarcastically to the act of Kenyans On Twitter resurfacing a deleted-Instagram photo, Kissing a man believed to be her new boyfriend.

In a tweet, Ms Nderu insinuated that sometimes she read things about her life that leaves her surprised.

“When you are reading about your life and it is news to you also” reads tweets

On Wednesday (Night), the former Capital FM presenter gave her 451K followers a glimpse of the man she is allegedly dating. But even before Insta-gram in-laws could send in their messages, over the newest couple in town, Ms Nderu had already pulled down the photo.

The photo in question “Anita and her new Bae” was taken during her Birthday Party, where she was celebrating life upon turning 31.

In the photo, the two could been seen kissing, an act that had excited a section of her followers, who were quick to drop some lovely comments before the post was deleted.

The former Capital FM presenter was treated to an exquisite Birthday Party that had been put together by her close friends among them Amina Abdi Rabar. Ms Nderu also used the party to celebrate her 10 years in the media industry.

Previously, Ms Nderu dated DJ Sun Man for over 8 years but their affair ended sometime back.

Model Flaviana Matata’s message to fellow Tanzanians raise eyebrows

Top Model Flaviana Matata

Tanzanian top Model Flaviana Matata raised eyebrows on the status of Coronavirus in Tanzania after she took to social media to call upon fellow Tanzanians to start wearing face masks.

In a tweet, Matata who is a renown international model, urged Tanzanians to take precautionary measures to avoid contracting the deadly virus.

“Vaeni barakoa jamani na tuwe makini”

“It is the hardest thing to witness and process our family deteriorating right in front of our eyes. It’s such a hopeless, heavy, feeling”

“Tuwaombee wote wanao pambania maisha yako hospitalini na majumbani Mwenyezi Mungu awawekee mkono wa uponyaji” reads tweets from Flaviana Matata.

U.S. embassy in Dar es Salaam

Matata’s tweet come at a time, the United States of America have also raised an alarm on the increasing number of positive cases of Covid-19 in Tanzania.

In a statement, the U.S. embassy in Dar es Salaam said it was “aware of a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases since January” and healthcare facilities could soon be overwhelmed.

President John Magufuli declared Tanzania, Corona free a few months ago and just the other day he called upon his people to avoid vaccines from foreign countries.

Huddah Monroe on why she got rid of her breast implants

Huddah Monroe

Socialite Huddah Monroe revealed that she is not looking forward to having kids any time soon.

In a Q&A session with her fans, Ms Monroe made it clear that her goals are not aligned towards starting a family and having kids.

"When are you planning to have a baby…I mean Kuzaa?" asked a fan.

She replied; “I have seen this question a million times. Is this y’all biggest dream in life? No achievements? No goals. Babies. Lol! They all came at their own time. No rush.”

Ms Monroe also touched on why she got rid of her breast implants.

"Ooh but why are you regretting your breast augmentation? Your bobbies look?" Asked a fan.

The petite socialite said, “I no longer have the implants. These are my real ones… I regret doing it coz it’s of a lot of things. I will speak on it when I have time on my Onlyfans.”

Previously, Huddah Monroe had mentioned that her first cosmetic surgery did not go down well and she had to re-do it.

Complications

“Got complications from a previous cosmetic surgery I had (story for another day) and I am pleased with my doctors who have done incredible job on me…. I can’t be more thankful! I could’ve died but I’m well now. cc @drjlayke @drpay of the Beverly Hills plastic surgery group for making me feel amazing and confident once again! I would definitely recommend them to anyone!” said Huddah.

She added, “If there’s one thing I have told my 20-year-old self is ‘don’t do your boobs’ I did my boobs for a man who didn’t even end up marrying me! he funded that shit, gave me $35,000 (ksh3,500,000) plus flight, hotel, shopping. Motherf***er! God forgive you."

Ochungulo Family finally issues statement after the group broke up

Gengetone group Ochungulo family.

Gengetone Group Ochungulo family issued a statement confirming their split, which they have termed as mutual.

In an Instagram post, the Group consisting of; Dmore, Benzema and Nelly the Goon, used the platform to expressed gratitude towards their fans, stating that it's time to take up solo careers.

"To all our Fans... We wanna say Thank you for the support you have given us the past for few years. You have been good to us, God has been good to us & the music has been good to us. We have reached a point we have different goals & targets. So the decision of us splitting is a mutual feeling and we saw that as the best way forward. Again, Thank you so much for the support!!! We shall meet again. God bless you all🙏🙏

@nellythegoon @dmore_mr_ochungulo @benzemadavid @kardozar” reads the Statement.

Despite the confirmation, the group did not expound on what is going to happen to their YouTube Channel that has already been changed to “NellytheGoon”.

The Kaa Na Mama Yako hit-makers also failed to touched on why they opted to delete all their songs from YouTube.

Nick Ndeda reveals biggest Radio Memory days after parting ways with Kiss 100

Media Personality cum actor Nick Ndeda

Celebrated Media Personality Nick Ndeda shared one of his biggest Radio Memory, narrating how his show managed to save the marriage of one of his die-hard listeners.

In a tweet, the former Kiss 100 presenter pointed out the impact radio has on people's daily lives, advocating for well packaged content as opposed to just music and banter.

"My top radio memory will always be the time Murage (long time listener) called me and said my show helped save his marriage. Yeah, radio has THAT big of an impact on a people's daily lives. So fellow presenters, it's not just music and banter. It's about impact!” reads Nick Ndeda's post.

On January 28th, 2021, Ndeda called it quits from Radio Africa Group after 9 Years of Service.

K24 unveils Debarl Inea as the New Punchline Host after Kiguta’s exit

K24 unveils Debarl Inea as the New Pucnhline Host after Kiguta’s exit

Mediamax owned TV station K24 unveiled Debarl Inea as the New Punchline host, taking over from Anne Kiguta who resigned in December last year.

On Tuesday, K24 took to social media to unveil the former NTV new Anchor as the latest addition to their team. Information shared by the Station, indicates that Punchline has been moved from Sunday to Tuesday 8:30pm.

Inea was among top talents that where shown the door at Nation Media Group back in July 2020.

“PUNCHLINE IS BACK!!!Tonight at 8.30PM, @debarlinea will be discerning politics differently. Join the conversation on #Punchline, Don't miss the show” reads the announcement.

Last year, Inea who used to host the breakfast show dubbed “AMLIVE” summarized his exit message in just 33 words, thanking NTV for the opportunity to work with them.

Jalang’o's heartfelt message to Caroline Mutoko

Jalang'o ND Caroline Mutoko

Media Personality, Jalang’o put up a message of appreciation to his Boss Caroline Mutoko, saluting her for being instrumental in his success and shaping the man he is today.

In his post, a thankful Jalang’o mentioned that he got his hustling skills from Ms Mutoko who have always believed in him since way back.

“Got my A hustle game from the best...@caroline.mutoko Thank you for believing in me from day 1! Love you to death!!” reads Jalang’o’s message to Caroline Mutoko.

Caroline was the first-ever radio personality to show Jalang'o the ropes when he first joined Kiss 100 many years ago.

At that time, Jalang’o used to host the breakfast show with Ms Mutoko who is currently the Chief Marketing Officer at Radio Africa.

Years later, Jalang’o exited the station to join Radio Maisha, then Hot 96, Milele FM and now he is back at Kiss 100.

Terence Creative and wife Milly Chebby replace Dr. Ofweneke on KTN

Terence Creative and his wife Milly Chebby

Instagram comedian Terence Creative and his wife Milly Chebby have officially joined the KTN family with a brand new show dubbed #ThursdayNightLive.

The two will be taking over from Comedian Dr. Ofweneke who used to host a similar show on the Standard Group owned station.

Taking to social media, the couple, alerted their fans to join them on Thursday at 10:00pm, as they kick off a new journey on KTN Home.

#ThursdayNightLive.

“See God ohh 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 tukutane Thursday” shared Terence Creative.

He added “The month of love is here with #ThusrdayNightLive on KTNHome

Send to me a short video of yourself serenading your love with a love song!

Go all out guys! The best 3 videos will feature on our first show #ThursdayNightLive on KTNHome at 10pm this Thursday”

Previously, Thursday Night Live used to be hosted by Dr. Ofweneke, but put on hold when the Coronavirus pandemic checked in last year.

