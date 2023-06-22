The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ukipunguza wivu utabarikiwa! Azziad tells off 'haters' in epic comeback

Lynet Okumu

Azziad Nasenya shuts down haters with a powerful response to their latest trolls

TikToker Azziad Nasenya
TikToker Azziad Nasenya

Kenyan TikToker Azziad Nasenya has captured the attention of millions with her captivating dance moves and infectious personality.

However, behind the scenes, Azziad has chosen to keep certain aspects of her life away from the prying eyes of the public.

In an interview with Radio Maisha on Wednesday 21, she opened up about her journey to fame, her approach to handling trolls, and why she prefers to maintain privacy when it comes to her relationships and family.

TikToker Azziad Nasenya
TikToker Azziad Nasenya Pulse Live Kenya
Azziad had always dreamed of being a star, and she is grateful that her dreams have become a reality.

Gaining fame hasn't been easy, but Azziad acknowledges that she is exactly where she wanted to be. She expressed her gratitude to God for placing her in the spotlight and allowing her talents to shine.

As with any public figure, Azziad has had to face her fair share of trolls and negative comments.

TikToker Azziad Nasenya
TikToker Azziad Nasenya Pulse Live Kenya

She revealed that many people have eagerly awaited her downfall, making her determination to succeed even stronger. However, she has developed a thick skin over time and no longer lets the negativity affect her.

With a supportive team and a strong faith in God, Azziad remains resilient in the face of online battles. She fights her own unique battles, staying grounded and dedicated to her craft.

"People have really waited for me to fall many times, so the fact that i keep progressing makes them mad. Its different when you have a supportive team and you pray a lot because utashinda ukipigana na mimi on social media mi nafight kwa magoti, so were fighting different battles," Azziad said.

She also had a piece of advice for the haters who question her age and the path to her fame. She believes that such negativity stems from limited thinking and bitterness.

"I have come to understand that people have limited thinking. This is where you feel like i ma 20 years old, so everyone who is 20 years old is not supposed to have achieved certain things... I think it comes from a point of bitterness," Azziad said.

Azziad Nasenya
Azziad Nasenya Pulse Live Kenya
Azziad emphasizes that letting go of jealousy and embracing positivity will lead to blessings from God.

"Ukiwacha wivu mungu atakubariki. Nilibarikiwa na hiyo video moja ya kudance. Jamani dance pia. Unashika makasiriko ndogondogo ya kufungia baraka sababu gani? " she questioned.

One aspect that Azziad has consciously chosen to keep private is her personal life, including her relationships and family.

She draws a clear line between her personal life and her life online, showing her audience only what she wants them to see.

Azziad Nasenya
Azziad Nasenya Azziad Nasenya Pulse Live Kenya

Azziad explained that her parents and siblings are not part of her fame and, therefore, their privacy should be respected. She firmly believes that they did not choose the limelight; she did.

Ukipunguza wivu utabarikiwa! Azziad tells off 'haters' in epic comeback

