WATCH: Musical talent evident in Vanessa Mdee & Rotimi's firstborn son

The endearing clip showcases the young child singing a worship song, capturing a special moment of spiritual connection.

The proud father, Rotimi, expressed his joy in sharing the remarkable video, which was captured through a discreet spy camera.

The video not only reveals the musical aptitude of the not-yet-2-year-old but also showcases his inclination towards songs of worship.

With a heart full of gratitude, Rotimi shared his emotions, stating, "No better feeling than to wake up hearing our son, who’s not even 2 years old yet, In worship. Teaching our child about GOD is one thing, but him choosing it is the ultimate blessing."

Both Rotimi and Vanessa Mdee are established musicians in their own right, each making their mark in the music industry.

Vanessa Mdee's prominence in Tanzania, her home country, is well-known, while Rotimi has carved his place as a versatile entertainer with footprints in music and film.

The couple welcomed Seven Akinosho into their lives in 2021, marking the beginning of their journey as parents. Their family grew even further this year with the arrival of their second child, a daughter named Imani.

In 2022, Rotimi took to Instagram to share insights into their family planning and the decision to have two children in quick succession.

Pulse Live Kenya

He spoke about his desire to ensure his son did not feel isolated as an only child. "So I want my son (Seven Adeoluwa Akinosho) to have someone that he can count on, that he looks to the left," he explained.

"You know I didn't want that six, seven-year gap where it basically only children, so I wanted them to be very close in age and Vanessa understood and she wanted the same thing. It felt like having that companion," he added.