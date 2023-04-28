Vanessa Mdee flaunts Sh500,000 Dior handbag from Rotimi [Video]

Vanessa Mdee took to her Instagram page to say that while she is not typically a big bag or big brand girl, she believes in appreciating things that look good.

She also insisted that she prefers quality over hype and comfort over fashion. In an Instagram post, she thanked her fiancé for the Dior handbag.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

"A few months ago ( December ) while watching the crown I spotted this beauty on Princess Diana. I said ‘Babe … now that’s a bag’.

"Fast forward to yesterday, he surprises me with this he remembered - it’s honestly to me the thought that counts and the endless care and surprises. God bless this man," Venessa wrote.

A look inside Rotimi and Vanessa's world

Vanessa Mdee and Rotimi have been a power couple ever since they started dating, and the two have two children together.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rotimi has never shied away from praising Vanessa whenever he's asked about her, and he once revealed why he chose to be with the Tanzanian artist.

He said that when you're with an African woman, you find someone who is careful to understand how to treat a man and how to be submissive.

When it comes to gifting his fiancée, Rotimi has always gone above and beyond to give his queen what other men can only dream of achieving.

For instance, in February 2022, he gifted Vanessa a mansion worth Sh56 million as a Valentine's Day gift to show his appreciation for her.

ADVERTISEMENT