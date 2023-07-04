The sports category has moved to a new website.

Vera Sidika's witty response after 2mbili mocked her singing talent

Lynet Okumu

2mbili said that Vera Sidika can only make sounds, not vocals

Vera Sidika

In the realm of social media, celebrities occasionally step down from their thrones to address matters that concerned their lives.

Kenyan socialite and businesswoman Vera Sidika recently found herself at the center of attention when content creator 2mbili name-dropped her in a video discussing talented and talentless musicians.

During the premiere of Mlami Mwitu’s YouTube channel on July 2, 2mbili was invited as the first guest to delve into his career and personal life.

YouTuber 2mbili
YouTuber 2mbili Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Vera reveals extraordinary coincidences surrounding her son's birth

Amidst their engaging conversation, Mlami Mwitu inquired about artists 2mbili would like to collaborate with, seeking names of those he believed had true talent.

Without hesitation, Mlami Mwitu mentioned Vera Sidika's name, prompting laughter from 2mbili.

However, the jovial atmosphere took a humorous turn as 2mbili playfully questioned Vera's vocal abilities, asking what talent she possesses and whether she truly delivers vocally.

“Ah, Vera Sidika, what talent does she have? Yes, she can make sounds, but where does one say she truly delivers vocally?” 2mbili questioned.

Vera Sidika Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Vera Sidika uncovers hidden motive for leaving Brown Mauzo

His light-hearted mockery didn't end there; when Diana B's name was mentioned, 2mbili jokingly exclaimed, "I’m out of here, bro!"

Vera Sidika couldn't let the comments slide without a response. She took to her Instagram story on July 3 to reshare 2mbili's remarks, tagging him and calling him 'savage.'

Accompanied by a laughing emoji, Vera playfully acknowledged 2mbili's audacious humor, showing her grace and sense of humor.

Vera Sidika Pulse Live Kenya

To further emphasize that there were no hard feelings, Vera used another emoji of a man shyly covering his face and shared the link to the original video.

Despite her musical hiatus, Vera Sidika's existing music catalog has garnered impressive view counts.

Her song 'Nalia' currently leads the pack with 1.7 million views. While her latest song release, 'Popstar,' dates back eight months, her musical influence remains vibrant.

Socialite Vera Sidika Socialite Vera Sidika Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Vera Sidika sets record straight on marriage to Brown Mauzo amid public doubt

Five years ago, Vera launched her YouTube channel, which has since amassed a following of over 127K subscribers. On the channel, she shares videos about her business ventures, family and music.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
