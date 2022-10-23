RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Pomp and colour - How Vera Sidika's daughter's birthday party went down [Video]

Amos Robi

The pink-themed party was attended by close friends and family including comedian Eric Omondi

Princess Asia's birthday party

Socialite Vera Sidika did not leave anything to chance as she marked her baby’s 1st birthday.

Vera threw a lavish pink and white-themed party with a tight list of attendees including comedian Eric Omondi.

Vera, her fiancé Brown Mauzo and their daughter all dressed up to meet the big day’s dress code and they could not hide their joy as they helped their daughter cut the cake.

On her Instagram page, Vera penned a sweet message in honour of her daughter where she affirmed her love and adoration for her.

“My sweetest @princess_asiabrown ever since the day that you entered this world, you took over my whole heart and that feeling has only grown since then. I have so much love for you, sweetheart.

"You might not realize it now but in the years to come, you will look back at this early stage of your life and see exactly how loved you were! Happy Birthday my heartbeat ❤️🎊💃🏼🥰,” Vera wrote.

Brown Mauzo on the other hand wrote a brief birthday message for his daughter wishing her a great first birthday.

“My dearest @princess_asiabrown I’m so grateful to God that He chose me to be your Father. There is no greater love. Happy first birthday, daughter 🎂❤️😘💐,” Mauzo said.

Vera Sidika and her daughter Asia Brown

Vera doesn’t leave anything to chance when it comes to her daughter as she gives her the best. When she turned six months Vera threw her a half-birthday party.

The socialite-turned-rapper also says her child’s clothes are imported from overseas and can cost a leg and an arm which she says is no problem to her.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
