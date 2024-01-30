10 safety tips for Kenyan women to combat femicide, according to Victoria Kimani

In her Instagram stories, Kimani shared insightful tips aimed at empowering women to reduce their vulnerability to abusive men and ensure their safety.

Her advice touched on various aspects, including financial independence, personal security measures, and the importance of trusting one's intuition.

Kimani emphasised the importance of securing one's finances and keeping them private, highlighting financial independence as a crucial step in reducing dependency on potentially abusive partners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Singer Victoria Kimani Pulse Live Kenya

She also urged women to carry self-defence weapons like pepper spray or pocket knives when going on dates and to share their location with loved ones as an added precaution.

"I can only hope to empower women to stop being vulnerable to abusive men. Always secure your finances and keep them private. When going on a date, carry a weapon like pepper spray or a pocket knife. Share your location with loved ones.

"In 2024 and beyond, let's focus on being prepared for abusive men because they are not going anywhere," she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking ahead to the future, Kimani urged women to remain vigilant and prepared for the presence of abusive men, stressing the importance of taking self-defence classes and avoiding unsafe situations, such as visiting a man's house alone if feeling uneasy.

Singer Victoria Kimani Pulse Live Kenya

Addressing sensitive topics like sex work, Kimani advised engaging in such activities only in secure locations to minimize risks.

She also emphasised the significance of recognizing and responding to signs of abuse, whether verbal, financial, emotional, or mental, as they could potentially escalate to physical violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Take self-defence classes and never go to a man's house if you feel unsafe. If you engage in sex work, do it in a secure location.

"Pay attention to signs of abuse and trust your intuition. If someone is verbally, financially, emotionally, or mentally abusive, they may escalate to physical violence," she added.

Kimani encouraged women to reject the notion of making excuses for abusive behaviour, asserting that love should never involve abuse.

Singer Victoria Kimani Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

She urged women to stand in their power and know when to walk away from toxic relationships, emphasising the importance of operating from a position of strength.