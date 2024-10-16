The sports category has moved to a new website.

Vivianne shuts down trolls over YY Comedian's alleged new relationship

Amos Robi

Vivianne, who has interacted with YY personally, took to social media to voice her concern about the harshness with which Kenyans often treat the end of relationships

A photo of Vivianne inset Marya Okoth and YY Comedian
  • Marya Okoth announced the end of her over three-year relationship with YY as mutual decision
  • YY Comedian's public appearance with another woman sparked speculation about his current relationship status
  • Vivianne emphasised the need for compassion in handling public discussions about break-ups

Kenyan singer and author, Vivianne, has recently shared her views on the public reaction to YY Comedian’s break-up with his long-term girlfriend and baby mama, Marya Okoth.

The comedian, whose real name is Oliver Otieno, seems to have moved on, as he has been spotted with a new lady, sparking speculation about his current relationship status.

On 5 September, Marya Okoth, an interior designer, took to social media to announce the end of her over three-year relationship with YY.

In a statement shared on her social media platforms, she revealed that the decision to part ways was mutual, despite the sadness it brought to both of them.

Comedian YY and his ex-partner, Marya Okoth,
The couple also expressed gratitude to their supporters, acknowledging the encouragement and love they had received throughout their relationship.

As is often the case with celebrity break-ups, the news led to a flurry of reactions on social media.

Many were quick to comment on YY Comedian’s life after the split, especially as he was seen in public with another woman, fuelling rumours that he had already moved on.

This rapid speculation and judgement prompted Vivianne to address the situation, sharing her thoughts on how break-ups are handled publicly, particularly on social media platforms.

YY Comedian
Vivianne, who has interacted with YY personally, took to social media to voice her concern about the harshness with which Kenyans often treat the end of relationships in the public eye.

In her post, she expressed disappointment in the way people were quick to criticise without understanding the complexities of personal relationships.

“I’ve always been bothered by the callousness by which the end of relationships is carried hapa kwetu Kenya on socials. I have interacted with YY Comedian personally and of course he’s decent. Anyway, I wish both he and Marya the best of luck in all their pursuits,” Vivianne shared.

The singer emphasised that compassion should be at the forefront of discussions, rather than focusing on how quickly one party seems to have moved on.

Musician Vivianne (Instagram)
“Their relationship seemed genuine, and compassion should rule conversations, not how swiftly one moves on,” she added.

She also urged her followers to refrain from bringing up her past relationship struggles, asserting that she was in a whole new dimension and had moved on herself.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
