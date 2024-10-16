Vivianne shuts down trolls over YY Comedian's alleged new relationship

Kenyan singer and author, Vivianne, has recently shared her views on the public reaction to YY Comedian’s break-up with his long-term girlfriend and baby mama, Marya Okoth.

The comedian, whose real name is Oliver Otieno, seems to have moved on, as he has been spotted with a new lady, sparking speculation about his current relationship status.

Marya Okoth's break-up announcement

On 5 September, Marya Okoth, an interior designer, took to social media to announce the end of her over three-year relationship with YY.

In a statement shared on her social media platforms, she revealed that the decision to part ways was mutual, despite the sadness it brought to both of them.

Comedian YY and his partner, Marya Okoth

The couple also expressed gratitude to their supporters, acknowledging the encouragement and love they had received throughout their relationship.

Public reactions and speculation

As is often the case with celebrity break-ups, the news led to a flurry of reactions on social media.

Many were quick to comment on YY Comedian’s life after the split, especially as he was seen in public with another woman, fuelling rumours that he had already moved on.

This rapid speculation and judgement prompted Vivianne to address the situation, sharing her thoughts on how break-ups are handled publicly, particularly on social media platforms.

YY Comedian

Vivianne's response to YY and Marya Okoth's break up

Vivianne, who has interacted with YY personally, took to social media to voice her concern about the harshness with which Kenyans often treat the end of relationships in the public eye.

In her post, she expressed disappointment in the way people were quick to criticise without understanding the complexities of personal relationships.

“I’ve always been bothered by the callousness by which the end of relationships is carried hapa kwetu Kenya on socials. I have interacted with YY Comedian personally and of course he’s decent. Anyway, I wish both he and Marya the best of luck in all their pursuits,” Vivianne shared.

The singer emphasised that compassion should be at the forefront of discussions, rather than focusing on how quickly one party seems to have moved on.



“Their relationship seemed genuine, and compassion should rule conversations, not how swiftly one moves on,” she added.