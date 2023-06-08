The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Vivian's Biography: Age, music, net worth & relationship with Sam West

Amos Robi

Vivian has had great music career so far collaborating with prominent artists, including Jaguar and Chameleone.

Vivianne Kenya's biography
Vivianne Kenya's biography

Vivian, one of the leading female singers in Kenya, has established herself as a prominent figure in the music industry with a string of successful songs to her name.

Recommended articles

Her journey to success has been shaped by her background, education, and unwavering determination.

Born in Buruburu, Nairobi County in 1988, Vivian had a modest upbringing in the neighbourhoods of Huruma and Kajiado. As the third of four children, she was raised by a single mother who played a pivotal role in shaping her character and values. Vivian acknowledges her mother's hard work and street smarts, crediting her for the sacrifices she made for their family.

ADVERTISEMENT
Singer Vivian
Singer Vivian Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Singer Vivian opens up on struggles about her illness and career in emotional post

Education played a vital role in Vivian's development. She attended Marion Group of Schools before continuing her studies at State House Girls' High School. She later pursued a certificate in marketing, equipping her with valuable skills that would benefit her future endeavours.

Before making her mark in the music industry, Vivian had diverse work experiences. She started her career as a hawker, selling cutlery, and also worked in a showroom. These early experiences taught her the importance of perseverance and hard work, qualities that would serve her well in her musical pursuits.

ADVERTISEMENT
Singer Vivianne
Singer Vivianne Singer Vivianne Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Vivianne reveals real reasons she separated from ex-husband Sam West

Vivian's breakthrough in the music industry came with her debut song, 'My Dream,' featuring the renowned artist Jaguar. This collaboration introduced her unique talent and captivating voice to a wider audience, opening doors to exciting opportunities.

Since then, Vivian has released numerous hit singles and collaborations, including popular tracks like 'A Woman in Love,' 'Charm,' 'Chingi Changa,' and 'Attention,' among others. Her versatility as an artist shines through in her ability to explore different genres and deliver memorable performances.

Some of the notable artists she has collaborated with include Jose Chameleon from Uganda, legendary singer Wyre, Madini Classic, Prezzo, Bahati and Redsan.

ADVERTISEMENT
Singer Vivian
Singer Vivian Pulse Live Kenya

READ: We are in a tough space-Singer Vivianne opens on not being in good terms with hubby Sam West

Outside of her music career, Vivian is a devoted mother to her daughter. She was previously married to motivational speaker Sam West who also doubled up as her manager.

The two eventually went their separate ways after Sam West walked out of their marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a past interview, Vivian said efforts to salvage the marriage were futile as things did not work out.

Singer Vivianne with Hubby Sam West
Singer Vivianne with Hubby Sam West Singer Vivianne with Hubby Sam West Pulse Live Kenya

Vivian's success in the music industry has not only brought her recognition but has also allowed her to accumulate significant wealth. Her hard work, dedication, and talent have propelled her career forward, making her one of the most respected and admired female artists in Kenya.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kamene Goro clarifies radio comeback reports

Kamene Goro clarifies radio comeback reports

Shorn Arwa's advice for finding your ideal partner

Shorn Arwa's advice for finding your ideal partner

Renowned presenter Sean Cardovillis returns to Capital FM after 18 years

Renowned presenter Sean Cardovillis returns to Capital FM after 18 years

Jalang'o suffers the ‘curse’ of joining gov’t

Jalang'o suffers the ‘curse’ of joining gov’t

Vivian's Biography: Age, music, net worth & relationship with Sam West

Vivian's Biography: Age, music, net worth & relationship with Sam West

Chebet Ronoh shares nasty experience in police cells for 11 hours

Chebet Ronoh shares nasty experience in police cells for 11 hours

Judy Nyawira discloses fears of losing Mumbus as she approaches high school

Judy Nyawira discloses fears of losing Mumbus as she approaches high school

Darassa shares family sacrifice that forced him to stay out of music for 7 years

Darassa shares family sacrifice that forced him to stay out of music for 7 years

Rotimi showers Vanessa Mdee with sweet words as she celebrates her birthday

Rotimi showers Vanessa Mdee with sweet words as she celebrates her birthday

Pulse Sports

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rick Ross gushes over Ayra Starr

Rick Ross declares interest in Ayra Starr

KTN News studios

Former KTN presenter goes back to teaching after 20 years

P Funk Majani and his daughter Paula Kajala

I'm a big girl, leave me alone - Paula Kajala tells off father

Ciku Muiruri

Ciku Muiruri calls for help following the kidnap of her daughter