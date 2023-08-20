The sports category has moved to a new website.

Wahu gives harrowing 2018 experience as she celebrates daughter turning 10 months

Amos Robi

Wahu welcomed her daughter Shiru in October 2022

Nameless, Wahu and their three children
Celebrated singer Wahu Kagwi has shared a deeply personal and emotional story about her struggles with pregnancy loss and the eventual joy of welcoming her youngest daughter Shiru.

Recommended articles

In a lengthy social media post, Wahu recounted her painful experience of losing her unborn babies while striving to expand her family.

The ordeal began in 2018 when she lost her second pregnancy within a year. Despite the emotional turmoil, Wahu found the courage to press on, determined to remain strong for her second-born daughter during a time of immense grief.

Recalling the heart-wrenching moment of being told that her baby was no more, Wahu said it was beyond the words she

"Hearing a heartbeat, little tummy flatters and then going back and being told the little one is no more…..my goodness. I remember Tumiso coming into our room the day I received the news, because my eyes were puffy and red from all the crying," Wahu said.

Wahu Kagwi
Throughout her journey, Wahu turned to her faith for solace and strength. She shared a cryptic message that alluded to her pain, drawing from the Bible verse, Psalm 23. "Though I walk through the valley of the shadow of darkness, I shall fear no evil, for thou art with me."

She continued to offer words of encouragement to her fans, reminding them that difficult times are a natural part of life, yet faith can guide us through the darkness into brighter days.

Facing the prospect of medical intervention to conceive, Wahu made a difficult decision. Despite doctors' suggestions that her hormonal levels had changed, making natural pregnancy almost impossible, she chose to place her trust in God.

Years passed, and Wahu grappled with the idea that she might never have another child. However, her unyielding faith paid off.

Wahu
In 2022, she delivered a heartfelt message of consolation to herself and others who were longing for a child.

The mother of three said she was not sure about when she even conceived but is grateful for her ten-month-old daughter.

"I’m not sure how long after this I conceived because it was the last thing on my mind. Oh the joy…and also the fear…the happiness and also the anxiety that came with the news.

"But surely and steadily, Shiru and I progressed along the pregnancy journey. And here we are now, with a cute little 10month old who’s brought so much joy and happiness to our home," she wrote.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
