What Captain Otoyo has been up to since TV and radio exit [Video]

Comedian and former Papa Shirandula actor Kazungu Matano, popularly known as Captain Otoyo, has been missing from the public eye for a while now despite his huge success on TV and radio.

Otoyo made a name for himself on the TV show Papa Shirandula before later moving to stand-up comedy on Churchill Show and also venturing into radio on Milele FM.

This writer had the chance to catch up with the funny man on the sidelines of the launch of the Luo film Otis Janam at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

"Pesa imekua nyingi na nisipozitumia watu watabaki wakizipigania na hawajui how I made my money, so I took time to go and spend my money," he said on a light note as we began the conversation.

Captain Otoyo Pulse Live Kenya

The comedian noted that despite his absence, he has been in good health, sharing a fun fact about when he was last admitted to the hospital for a serious illness.

"Life has been okay. Do you know the last time I was unwell, and I say this with a lot of humility, was in 1998? Since then, the only problem I can have is a hangover," said Otoyo as we both cracked up.

Speaking on his association with film, Otoyo said he has not been involved in any film since 'Papa Shirandula' but expressed interest in venturing into other things.

"I would love to venture into other things, especially now that I feel like I have fair experience in life, and it would be a nice challenge to myself," Otoyo said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Otoyo hails from the coastal region of Kenya. His big break came when he joined the popular comedy show Papa Shirandula, which aired on Citizen TV, playing the character of a mischievous and hilarious in-law from the village alongside Jalang'o.

Building on his success, Otoyo ventured into other avenues of entertainment. He became a regular performer on Churchill Show, Kenya’s premier comedy platform, where he continued enthralling audiences with his unique brand of comedy.

In addition to his television success, Otoyo has made significant strides in the radio industry, having worked at Radio Maisha and Milele FM.