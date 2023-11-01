The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Why Mustafa's shop remains closed, 6 months after receiving over Sh600K donation

Lynet Okumu

Colonel Mustafa's shop, located in Chokaa became center of attention after fans noticed that it wasn't operational, despite the rapper's appeal for financial assistance to start his business in May

Colonel Mustafa
Colonel Mustafa

Kenyan musician and rapper Colonel Mustafa has explained why his clothing and sneakers shop has remained closed, despite the initial efforts of well-wishers who contributed money to help him open the business.

Mustafa's shop, located in Chokaa, became the center of attention after fans noticed that it wasn't operational, despite the rapper's appeal for financial assistance to start his business in May 2023.

In an interview with Mungai Eve, Mustafa clarified the situation, dispelling rumors that the shop had been permanently closed.

Kenyan rapper Colonel Mustafa
Kenyan rapper Colonel Mustafa
READ: Colonel Mustafa receives Sh600,000 cash

Mustafa explained that while the shop had been temporarily closed at times, it was not due to any permanent shutdown.

He cited several reasons for the shop's irregular hours of operation. One significant factor was his mother's health, as he had been taking care of her while they awaited her radiotherapy and PET scan.

This responsibility had kept him away from the shop as he tended to his mother's well-being.

"Shop kweli imekuwa ikifungwa lakini si ati tumefunga shop mambo yamekuwa mengi sana. Bado nilikuwa nashughulika na mama tulikuwa tunangoja baada hio radio therapy tufanye pediscan. Hicho ndicho kitu kimekuwa kikinifanya nisipatikane sana kazini pale kwenye shop," he said.

Kenyan rapper Colonel Mustafa
Kenyan rapper Colonel Mustafa

READ: Colonel Mustapha shares lessons on reckless living, money, fame and slay queens

Apart from caring for his mother, Mustafa mentioned his ongoing music commitments and the numerous shows he had to attend.

He admitted that he hadn't found someone capable of managing the shop in his absence, as he wanted to ensure that it continued to operate smoothly even when he couldn't be there himself.

"Apart from that mambo ya music na pia nimekuwa na shows nyingi nafanya na sijapata mtu mwenye naweza mueka pale mwenye naamini kabisa anaezaniendeleshea kazi mpka mimi mwenyewe nirudi," he said.

Mustafa provided an update on his mother's health, stating that her cancer recovery journey was progressing well.

Colonel Mustafa
Colonel Mustafa

READ: Colonel Mustafa's mother speaks, reveals painful secret he kept from her

She was actively participating in exercises to regain her physical strength, which was a positive sign.

As her caregiver, he had received training on how to support and care for a cancer patient. Mustafa's dedication to his mother's well-being was evident, and he was grateful for her progress.

Colonel Mustafa's life took an unexpected turn when a video of him working at a construction site went viral. In the video, he was seen carrying construction bricks while working on a construction project in Donholm.

Mustafa took on this labor-intensive job as a week-long contract to raise funds to cover his mother's medical expenses.

Colonel Mustafa
Colonel Mustafa

READ: Colonel Mustafa speaks after his mjengo video went viral

After the video garnered significant attention, Colonel Mustafa conducted several interviews where he appealed for support from well-wishers.

He explained that he needed a job or capital to establish a business that could provide him with a stable income to support his family and cover their expenses.

In response to the situation, Colonel Mustafa did several interviews where he appealed for support from well-wishers.

He expressed the need for a job or capital to establish a business that would enable him to provide for his family, cover his mother's medical expenses, and sustain himself.

Colonel Mustafa
Colonel Mustafa

In a remarkable show of compassion and solidarity, a group of well-wishers led by Fauz Khalid stepped forward to support Colonel Mustafa.

They contributed over Sh600,000 to help him in his time of need. The fundraising effort helped alleviate some of the financial burden that Colonel Mustafa was facing.

Notably, his fellow musicians and friends rallied behind him as well. Jaguar, a prominent Kenyan musician and politician, and his friends initiated a fundraising campaign that raised over Sh1 million to assist Colonel Mustafa during this challenging period.

