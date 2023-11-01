Why Mustafa's shop remains closed, 6 months after receiving over Sh600K donation

Mustafa's shop, located in Chokaa, became the center of attention after fans noticed that it wasn't operational, despite the rapper's appeal for financial assistance to start his business in May 2023.

In an interview with Mungai Eve, Mustafa clarified the situation, dispelling rumors that the shop had been permanently closed.

Kenyan rapper Colonel Mustafa Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Mustafa explains shop challenges & priorities

Mustafa explained that while the shop had been temporarily closed at times, it was not due to any permanent shutdown.

He cited several reasons for the shop's irregular hours of operation. One significant factor was his mother's health, as he had been taking care of her while they awaited her radiotherapy and PET scan.

This responsibility had kept him away from the shop as he tended to his mother's well-being.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Shop kweli imekuwa ikifungwa lakini si ati tumefunga shop mambo yamekuwa mengi sana. Bado nilikuwa nashughulika na mama tulikuwa tunangoja baada hio radio therapy tufanye pediscan. Hicho ndicho kitu kimekuwa kikinifanya nisipatikane sana kazini pale kwenye shop," he said.

Kenyan rapper Colonel Mustafa Pulse Live Kenya

Apart from caring for his mother, Mustafa mentioned his ongoing music commitments and the numerous shows he had to attend.

He admitted that he hadn't found someone capable of managing the shop in his absence, as he wanted to ensure that it continued to operate smoothly even when he couldn't be there himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Apart from that mambo ya music na pia nimekuwa na shows nyingi nafanya na sijapata mtu mwenye naweza mueka pale mwenye naamini kabisa anaezaniendeleshea kazi mpka mimi mwenyewe nirudi," he said.

Mustafa provides update on his mum's health

Mustafa provided an update on his mother's health, stating that her cancer recovery journey was progressing well.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

She was actively participating in exercises to regain her physical strength, which was a positive sign.

As her caregiver, he had received training on how to support and care for a cancer patient. Mustafa's dedication to his mother's well-being was evident, and he was grateful for her progress.

When Colonel Mustafa went viral for working at a 'mjengo'

Colonel Mustafa's life took an unexpected turn when a video of him working at a construction site went viral. In the video, he was seen carrying construction bricks while working on a construction project in Donholm.

Mustafa took on this labor-intensive job as a week-long contract to raise funds to cover his mother's medical expenses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

After the video garnered significant attention, Colonel Mustafa conducted several interviews where he appealed for support from well-wishers.

He explained that he needed a job or capital to establish a business that could provide him with a stable income to support his family and cover their expenses.

In response to the situation, Colonel Mustafa did several interviews where he appealed for support from well-wishers.

ADVERTISEMENT

He expressed the need for a job or capital to establish a business that would enable him to provide for his family, cover his mother's medical expenses, and sustain himself.

Pulse Live Kenya

Kenyans raise Sh600K for broke Colonel Mustafa

In a remarkable show of compassion and solidarity, a group of well-wishers led by Fauz Khalid stepped forward to support Colonel Mustafa.

They contributed over Sh600,000 to help him in his time of need. The fundraising effort helped alleviate some of the financial burden that Colonel Mustafa was facing.

ADVERTISEMENT