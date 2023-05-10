The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Citizen TV's lineup shifts after Waihiga Mwaura's departure

Lynet Okumu

Citizen TV announces programming changes following Waihiga Mwaura's departure, Yvonne Okwara and Sam Gituku handed new roles

From left: Sam Gituku & Yvonne Okwara

In response to the departure of prominent journalist Waihiga Mwaura, Royal Media Services-owned station Citizen TV has announced several programming changes to fill the void left by his absence.

These adjustments were unveiled in an internal memo released on Wednesday, outlining the new roles for Yvonne Okwara and Sam Gituku.

Yvonne Okwara, a respected journalist at Citizen TV, has been reassigned from Thursday's Primetime bulletin to Tuesday to address the gap left by Mwaura, who recently joined the BBC.

READ: Waihiga Mwaura poached from Citizen TV after 14 years

Okwara, known for her captivating storytelling and in-depth analysis, will now be hosting a her show called 'The Explainer' with Yvonne Okwara, every Tuesday at 9 PM. Previously, it used to air on Thursdays.

Simultaneously, Sam Gituku, another talented journalist at the Citizen TV team, has been entrusted with the responsibility of hosting the rebranded Thursday bulletin, now titled "Tonight with Sam Gituku".

Gituku had previously been hosting "Daybreak" every Monday and Tuesday, but the reshuffling allows him to take on this new role.

READ: Emotions run high during Francis Gachuri's farewell on Citizen TV [Videos]

Kaikai acknowledged that news broadcasting is evolving, emphasizing that news alone is no longer sufficient; it must now have a deeper significance and purpose.

According to him, the adjustments in programming reflect the station's commitment to meeting the evolving needs and challenges presented by its audience.

Linus Kaikai commended both Sam Gituku and Yvonne Okwara as highly capable journalists, expressing confidence in their abilities to excel in their roles. Their proven track records and journalistic prowess make them well-suited for the roles.

This recent reshuffling follows another notable change at the station, with Sam Gituku replacing Francis Gachuri on the popular show "News Gang".

Gachuri departed to pursue a new position in CS Kithure Kindiki’s office. Gituku's inclusion in News Gang further underscores his versatility and ability to adapt to different journalistic formats.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

