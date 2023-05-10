Citizen TV's lineup shifts after Waihiga Mwaura's departure

These adjustments were unveiled in an internal memo released on Wednesday, outlining the new roles for Yvonne Okwara and Sam Gituku.

Yvonne Okwara, a respected journalist at Citizen TV, has been reassigned from Thursday's Primetime bulletin to Tuesday to address the gap left by Mwaura, who recently joined the BBC.

Okwara, known for her captivating storytelling and in-depth analysis, will now be hosting a her show called 'The Explainer' with Yvonne Okwara, every Tuesday at 9 PM. Previously, it used to air on Thursdays.

Simultaneously, Sam Gituku, another talented journalist at the Citizen TV team, has been entrusted with the responsibility of hosting the rebranded Thursday bulletin, now titled "Tonight with Sam Gituku".

Gituku had previously been hosting "Daybreak" every Monday and Tuesday, but the reshuffling allows him to take on this new role.

Kaikai acknowledged that news broadcasting is evolving, emphasizing that news alone is no longer sufficient; it must now have a deeper significance and purpose.

According to him, the adjustments in programming reflect the station's commitment to meeting the evolving needs and challenges presented by its audience.

Linus Kaikai commended both Sam Gituku and Yvonne Okwara as highly capable journalists, expressing confidence in their abilities to excel in their roles. Their proven track records and journalistic prowess make them well-suited for the roles.

This recent reshuffling follows another notable change at the station, with Sam Gituku replacing Francis Gachuri on the popular show "News Gang".